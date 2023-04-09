Adames leads Brewers to 6-1 victory over Cardinals

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
1 Comment

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers player who helped come up with the team’s cheesehead celebrations for home runs took advantage of an opportunity to model the headgear himself on Sunday.

Willy Adames went 3 of 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs and the Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1.

Adames hit a two-run double in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth off Cardinals starter Jake Woodford (0-2).

Adames’ fifth-inning homer – his second of the series – gave him a chance to wear the cheesehead that goes to every Brewer after hitting a homer.

Adames normally is the guy who places the cheesehead atop every Brewers home run hitter in the dugout.

“It’s for a good cause,” Adames said. “If you hit a homer, you want to wear that. I want to wear that cheese hat every time. Everybody wants that.”

Adames said he and backup catcher Victor Caratini and equipment manager Jason Shawger were trying to come up with an idea for a home run celebration when they settled on the cheesehead, an item more commonly found in the stands at Green Bay Packers home games.

Adames said Shawger obtained a cheesehead before the season.

“He got a small one in spring training,” Adames said. “We told him it was too small, so he got a big one.”

Christian Yelich got a chance to wear the cheesehead for the first time. The 2018 NL MVP had three hits and a solo homer that started the Brewers’ three-run outburst in the seventh.

“It was cool,” Yelich said. “It was my first time ever wearing a cheesehead. Hopefully there’s more of those to come. It’s a good home run celebration.”

The Brewers won two of three from the Cardinals in a matchup between the past two NL Central champions.

The Brewers (7-2) have won each of their first three series and own the NL’s best record as they begin a 10-game road trip.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out seven and gave up one run, four hits and three walks in six innings. Peter Strzelecki, Matt Bush, Hoby Milner and Devin Williams went the rest of the way as Milwaukee’s bullpen extended its string of consecutive scoreless innings to 23 1/3.

The Cardinals’ biggest highlight came from rookie Jordan Walker, who continued his remarkable start.

Walker singled home Nolan Arenado in the fourth inning and has now gotten a hit in each of his first nine games. Walker tied the Cardinals record Magneuris Sierra set in 2017 for the longest hitting streak to open a major-league career.

Walker is the first player under 21 to open an MLB career with a nine-game hitting streak since a 20-year-old Ted Williams did it in 1939. Walker turns 21 on May 22.

“That’s pretty cool, but as you said, we didn’t get a win today,” Walker said. “Keep on working to get some wins in the future.”

The Cardinals wasted numerous scoring opportunities.

St. Louis put runners on the corners in the fifth, but Peralta preserved the 2-1 lead by striking out Tyler O’Neill. The score was 3-1 when the Cardinals had runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh before Strzelecki struck out Arenado to complete his 14th straight scoreless appearance.

Trailing 6-1 in the eighth, the Cardinals loaded the bases with nobody out against Bush, who struck out Willson Contreras and retired Tommy Edman on a shallow fly to left before Milner struck out Taylor Motter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said the MRI revealed no additional damage for LHP Packy Naughton, who went on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain on Saturday. Marmol said Naughton would undergo more testing in the next couple of days.

Cardinals OF Lars Nootbaar (left thumb bruise) is planning to take some swings Monday as he gets closer to a return. Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) threw 33 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday. Wainwright has another bullpen session Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: At Colorado on Monday. Scheduled starters are LHP Steven Matz (0-1, 6.75 ERA) for the Cardinals and RHP Germán Márquez (1-1, 4.76) for the Rockies.

Brewers: At Arizona on Monday. LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Brewers and RHP Zac Gallen (0-1, 7.59) pitches for the Diamondbacks.

Nelson Cruz second-oldest Padre to homer in 10-2 rout of Braves

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ATLANTA – Nelson Cruz isn’t eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he’s in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s nice, especially against the Braves,” Cruz said. “They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot.”

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The Padres (6-4), who advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, have won three straight for the second time this season.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.

Cruz, a 19-year veteran, made it 4-0 in the third with his 461st career homer.

“I’m not going to put context to age, but he’s doing very well,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got nine RBIs for us already right now, so trying to get him some good matchups.”

Xander Bogaerts singled and advanced to third on Machado’s single when right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took too long to throw to second. One out later, Cruz connected for the second time this season, hitting a drive to left-center off rookie Dylan Dodd‘s 83-mph slider.

Trent Grisham‘s third homer put San Diego up 5-0 in the fourth. Grisham and Bogaerts have reached safely in all 10 games this season.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I obviously didn’t pitch the way I wanted to,” Dodd said. “I was kind of really searching for another pitch other than the fastball. I started to show the changeup later in the game and thought that was something I should have turned to earlier once I realized the slider wasn’t very good for me today.”

Lugo (2-0) made his fourth career start and 28th appearance against Atlanta after spending the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. He gave up five hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts. It was his first start against the Braves since 2017.

“I’ve been whomped up here quite a few times that I remember,” Lugo said. “I know that lineup is really tough to get through and to shut them down the way I did is really gratifying.”

The Padres took a 10-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Cruz, who was hit in the foot by a pitch from Danny Young in the ninth.

Acuña and Matt Olson each drove in run for Atlanta. Olson’s 11 RBIs are the most in the majors for a first baseman.

CLOSER TO RETURN

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1 for 4 with two walks for Triple-A El Paso in an 8-2 win at Sacramento. Tatis is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with a double, home run and two RBIs in four games with the Chihuahuas. Barring any rainouts, he would be eligible to play for the Padres on April 20 after completing an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

THAT’S A BALL

Atlanta reliever Lucas Luetge was charged with an automatic ball and started the count 1-0 for taking too long with Bogaerts batting in the sixth. He walked Bogaerts four pitches later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF David Dahl was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, and utilityman Brandon Dixon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s game. C Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Mets RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) on Monday when the teams open a three-game series in New York.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA) on Monday night in the first of a three-game home series.