Buxton, Farmer hit three-run homers as Twins top Astros 9-6

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 11:57 PM EDT
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS – Byron Buxton and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers to power the Minnesota Twins past the Houston Astros 9-6 on Saturday.

Christian Vázquez had two RBI singles, Trevor Larnach had two hits and an RBI and Joe Ryan (2-0) recovered from Yordan Alvarez‘s grand slam to win his second straight start.

The defending champion Astros were held hitless in seven of nine innings and fell to 3-6. The Twins, who lost all six games to the Astros last season by a combined 36-11, improved to 6-2.

Jeremy Peña gave his slump and the lagging Astros lineup a jolt with a two-run homer in the ninth off Jovani Moran, who left two on for Jhoan Duran to clean up the mess. Duran retired Yainer Diaz – the tying run – with a strikeout for his second save.

The damage had already done by the Twins with a four-run eighth against Ronel Blanco highlighted by Buxton’s first homer of the season. The Twins went deep only six times in their first seven games.

Astros reliever Seth Martinez (1-1) took the loss on Vázquez’s tiebreaking single in the sixth that followed a double by Farmer, who had three hits after a game-winning single in the 10th inning in the series opener. Farmer hit a three-run shot in a four-run second against Astros starter Luis Garcia, who finished four innings.

Alvarez delivered his third career slam in the third, a 116 mph drive over the limestone facade and into the plants in right field that was measured by MLB’s Statcast data as the third-hardest hit in baseball this season. Alvarez, who has three homers this year, moved into the major league lead with 14 RBIs.

The Twins debuted at Ryan’s request new cream-colored jerseys with dark blue lettering and “Twin Cities” across the front, one of four new uniform sets that emerged from a major offseason makeover.

The more important upgrade was on the rotation, with the acquisition of Pablo López, the return of Kenta Maeda from injury and the opportunity for Sonny Gray and Tyler Mahle to get healthier over the winter too. The Twins have the best team ERA in the major leagues, and their starters allowed just five runs in 40 1/3 innings over the first seven games.

Thanks to Alvarez’s big swing on the first pitch from Ryan, that streak of one or zero runs allowed ended with a smash. But Ryan, the youngest member of the group, snapped right back by retiring the next 11 batters in a row to finish six innings for the second start in a row.

MISSING BATS

Astros batters struck out 16 times in the series opener and whiffed 17 more times in this game, with seven strikeouts in an eight-batter stretch from the sixth to the eighth. José Abreu took a called third strike in the second inning for a clock violation.

AT THE TOP

Astros manager Dusty Baker moved Chas McCormick into the leadoff spot that opened when star Jose Altuve broke his thumb late in spring training. Peña, who struck out four times on Friday, was moved down to the sixth spot.

DEPTH OF FIELD

Twins right fielder Max Kepler (right knee soreness) was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to the game, his fourth straight absence. Joey Gallo was also held out with soreness in his right side. The Twins called up Matt Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul for another outfielder. Byron Buxton is exclusively serving as the designated hitter early in the season to be careful in his comeback from knee trouble.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (0-0, 7.71 ERA) pitches on Sunday.

Twins: RHP Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound for the series finale.

Trout’s three-run homer powers Angels’ rally past Toronto, 9-5

Associated PressApr 9, 2023, 12:37 AM EDT
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels roared back from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth by homering in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs, while Luis Rengifo also homered in the fifth.

Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended. George Springer also homered, but it was Toronto’s only run in the final six innings.

Anthony Rendon had two singles and drove in a run in the Angels’ $245 million third baseman’s return from a four-game suspension for a confrontation with a fan in Oakland last week.

Tyler Anderson yielded three homers and five runs in his home debut with the Angels, failing to last five innings for the first time in 22 starts since June 9 with the Dodgers. Jaime Barria (1-0) escaped a jam in the fifth for Los Angeles.

José Berríos (0-2) gave up six hits and four earned runs while pitching into the fifth for the Jays, lowering his ERA to 11.17.

After pitching six scoreless innings last week in his first start since agreeing to a $39 million contract with the Angels, Anderson gave up seven hits and two walks. The late-blooming lefty allowed five earned runs in only one of his final 16 starts for the Dodgers during the 2022 All-Star campaign that led to his free-agent deal down the I-5 in Anaheim.

A day after hitting a decisive three-run homer in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 4-3 victory, Bichette had an extra-base hit in his sixth consecutive game at Angel Stadium while Toronto got four consecutive one-out hits off Anderson in the third. Bichette’s two-run shot to the ficus trees beyond center was followed by Chapman’s first homer of the season.

The homer was the 11th at Angel Stadium for Chapman, who went to high school in Orange County and then played at Cal State Fullerton, just a few miles away.

Springer hit his first homer leading off the fifth, but the Angels took a 7-5 lead in the bottom half on the third homer of the season by Trout, who hit Adam Cimber‘s pitch to almost exactly the same spot as his homer on Friday night.

ON THE FARM

Jo Adell has homered in five consecutive games for Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels’ promising former first-round pick began this season in the minors after going up and down over the past three seasons.

UP NEXT

Yusei Kikuchi (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound when Toronto wraps up its 10-game, season-opening road trip against Reid Detmers (0-0, 3.86) and the Halos.