Bogaerts, Cruz, bullpen lead San Diego past Braves, 5-4

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 12:04 AM EDT
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA – Xander Bogaerts drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and the San Diego Padres got strong relief pitching to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Friday night.

The Padres began the game with a 5.84 bullpen ERA, third-highest in the majors, before Brent Honeywell, Luis García and Josh Hader combined to blank Atlanta in the last 4 1/3 innings. Hader celebrated his 29th birthday with his second save of the season – retiring three of four batters with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Bogaerts put San Diego up 5-4 with an RBI single that bounced into shallow right field on a check-swing. His good fortune helped San Diego, which advanced to the NL Championship Series last year, stop a two-game skid and improve to 4-4.

The Braves, who dropped to 6-2, scored three times in the third to force a 3-3 tie on Marcell Ozuna‘s homer, Riley’s RBI single and a wild pitch by starter Nick Martinez, who gave up a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to make it 4-4. Martinez walked five and allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Atlanta rookie Jared Shuster had his own struggles with command throughout four-plus innings, walking four and giving up four runs and six hits. He issued a one-out walk to Juan Soto in the first and gave up an infield single to Manny Machado and an RBI double to Cruz before allowing a bases-loaded walk that made it 2-0.

San Diego led 3-0 in the second on Cruz’s infield single. The Padres went up 4-3 in the fifth when Machado doubled and scored on another single by Cruz.

NICE GLOVE

Atlanta RF Ronald Acuña Jr. leaped to make a tough catch against the wall to rob Soto of an extra-base hit and end the fourth.

ROUGH NIGHT

Ozzie Albies and LF Eddie Rosario went a combined 0 for 9 with 14 runners left on base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Braves placed CF Michael Harris II on the injured list with a lower back strain and called up Eli White from Gwinnett to take his place. Sam Hilliard took the spot of Harris, last year’s NL Rookie of the Year, in the lineup and went 2 for 4. Manager Brian Snitker said Harris isn’t injured seriously and should be ready to return in 10 days. … Padres RHP Joe Musgrove, recovering from a fractured left big toe, gave up five hits and three runs – two earned – while striking out six in a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A El Paso in Sacramento. Manager Bob Melvin said it was too early to tell if Musgrove will need another rehab start before he rejoins the rotation. Melvin added that LHP Ryan Weathers, who took Musgrove’s spot, will likely get another start, Monday at the New York Mets.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (1-0, 5.06 ERA) will start opposite San Diego RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 6.00) as the teams play the third game of a four-game series. Rain is forecast for Saturday, so the game could get pushed up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Woodruff stars as Brewers beat Flaherty, Cardinals 4-0

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 12:11 AM EDT
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE – Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Willy Adames hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits. Christian Yelich had a run-scoring groundout.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out four and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 9-1 in his last 20 starts dating to last season.

After Woodruff departed, five Milwaukee reliever combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush got three outs before Bryse Wilson retired the side in order in the ninth.

St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked six and struck out three in his 100th big league start.

Milwaukee jumped in front with two runs in the third. Rowdy Tellez drove in Yelich with a sacrifice fly, and Mitchell added an RBI single.

The Brewers had a chance for more, but Brice Turang bounced to third with the bases loaded.

Adames connected in the seventh, making it 4-0 with a drive to right-center against Jordan Hicks. It was Adames’ first homer of the season.

Tyler O’Neill played center field for St. Louis in his first start since he was criticized by manager Oliver Marmol for his baserunning. O’Neill went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a liner to right during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to Atlanta. O’Neill contended he was hustling on the play.

“He’s back in the lineup,” Marmol said before the loss. “I think he’s our best chance to win today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a full 30-pitch bullpen session and could throw another one Sunday. … OF Lars Nootbaar, on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb contusion, is going to do his hitting progression with the club next week.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby underwent arthroscopic surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Friday. He opened the season on the injured list. There is no timetable for his return. … OF Tyrone Taylor, on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 27 with a right elbow strain, suffered a slight setback and is resting before resuming baseball activities in three to four days.

UP NEXT

Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA) pitches for St. Louis on Saturday against Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA) in a matchup of left-handers.