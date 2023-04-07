Stroman pitches six innings as Cubs blank Texas Rangers 2-0

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO – Marcus Stroman pitched six sparkling innings and Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Friday.

Stroman (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three in his 200th career start. The right-hander also tossed six innings in a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day.

“His ball moves so much I can see it from center field,” Bellinger said.

Stroman said pitching in the World Baseball Classic provided a boost.

“For sure,” he said. “In 2017 when I played in the WBC I feel I had one of the best starts to my season. I came out and threw 200 innings.

“I feel it puts you in that competitive mind frame and gets you going much earlier than spring training, where you can go through the motions at that time.”

Chicago went ahead to stay against Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) in the fourth. Dansby Swanson reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before coming home on Bellinger’s single to right.

Ian Happ added an RBI double in the sixth, driving in Tucker Barnhart.

Eovaldi (1-1) allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Texas loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Stroman retired Josh Jung on a grounder to second.

“We get men on base and we had the right guys up and he made some pitches when he had to,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said.

Mark Leiter Jr. worked the seventh for Chicago, and Michael Fulmer finished the three-hitter for his first save with his new team.

NICE GRABS

Leiter appeared to be just finishing his follow-through in the seventh when Brad Miller smacked a liner to his glove side. But the reliever managed to catch the ball, ending the inning. Swanson added a nifty backhanded stop at shortstop in the ninth before Eric Hosmer dug out the throw to rob Jung of a hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Josh Smith started in left field in his first action since being struck in the jaw by a pitch in Monday’s loss to Baltimore. He was hit in the lower leg by a Stroman pitch in the sixth but stayed in the game. … Leody Tavaras (oblique) is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list but the outfielder will get at least one more start at Double-A Frisco.

UP NEXT

The Rangers’ Martín Perez (1-0, 1.59 ERA) faces fellow left-hander Justin Steele (0-0, 0.00) on Saturday afternoon.

Woodruff stars as Brewers beat Flaherty, Cardinals 4-0

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 12:11 AM EDT
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE – Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Willy Adames hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits. Christian Yelich had a run-scoring groundout.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out four and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 9-1 in his last 20 starts dating to last season.

After Woodruff departed, five Milwaukee reliever combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush got three outs before Bryse Wilson retired the side in order in the ninth.

St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked six and struck out three in his 100th big league start.

Milwaukee jumped in front with two runs in the third. Rowdy Tellez drove in Yelich with a sacrifice fly, and Mitchell added an RBI single.

The Brewers had a chance for more, but Brice Turang bounced to third with the bases loaded.

Adames connected in the seventh, making it 4-0 with a drive to right-center against Jordan Hicks. It was Adames’ first homer of the season.

Tyler O’Neill played center field for St. Louis in his first start since he was criticized by manager Oliver Marmol for his baserunning. O’Neill went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a liner to right during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to Atlanta. O’Neill contended he was hustling on the play.

“He’s back in the lineup,” Marmol said before the loss. “I think he’s our best chance to win today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a full 30-pitch bullpen session and could throw another one Sunday. … OF Lars Nootbaar, on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb contusion, is going to do his hitting progression with the club next week.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby underwent arthroscopic surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Friday. He opened the season on the injured list. There is no timetable for his return. … OF Tyrone Taylor, on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 27 with a right elbow strain, suffered a slight setback and is resting before resuming baseball activities in three to four days.

UP NEXT

Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA) pitches for St. Louis on Saturday against Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA) in a matchup of left-handers.