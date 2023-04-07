Paredes hits grand slam, Rays beat A’s for seventh straight win

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 11:41 PM EDT
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam during Tampa Bay’s six-run second inning, and Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night to extend their season-opening win streak to seven games.

The Rays are the first major league team to win each of their first seven games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association, according to STATS LLC. The Maroons’ season-opening stretch went 13 games. No other big league team has had a run of more than four.

Harold Ramírez, Manuel Margot, Christian Bethancourt and Wander Franco also homered for Tampa Bay. The Rays’ 18 homers are the most through seven games in team history.

“Can we keep it up?” Rays manager Kevin Cash said with a laugh. “I think we’ve got to be very pleased with everybody in the lineup is contributing. ”

Tampa Bay’s Zach Eflin (2-0), who signed a $40 million, three-year contract in the offseason, gave up three runs over six innings. The deal was the largest free-agent agreement in franchise history.

“What an awesome game, getting that huge six-run inning,” Eflin said. “Kind of let me coast a little bit. Just a great night.”

Eflin stayed in after Ramon Laureano’s infield single in the sixth went off his foot. The right-hander started a nifty inning-ending 1-6-3 double play on the next pitch to Jace Peterson.

“I didn’t feel anything, honestly,” Eflin said. “Probably got my metal spike. Everything is perfect.”

Oakland got solo homers from Ryan Noda and Shea Langeliers. The Athletics have lost five of seven.

Ramírez had a leadoff homer and Paredes went deep off Ken Waldichuk (0-2) in the second as the Rays went up 6-1. Waldichuk walked three in the inning but recorded consecutive strikeouts before Paredes connected on his second career slam.

“The second inning, it’s kind of the storyline,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “He couldn’t command the breaking ball for a strike. Couldn’t command the fastball, and made mistakes when he had to come to the middle of the plate.

“This team, when you make mistakes in the middle of the plate they’re going to make you pay for it.”

Tampa Bay opened an 8-2 lead on third-inning homers by Margot and Bethancourt.

The Rays have outscored their opponent 53-17 this season.

Waldichuk, whose ERA went from 9.53 to 14.54 after his three-inning outing, has allowed seven homers over 8 2/3 innings in his two starts this year.

Adam Oller replaced Waldichuk and allowed one run – Franco’s eighth-inning homer – over five innings.

UP NEXT

Athletics RHP Shintaro Fujinami (0-1, 30.86 ERA) will make his second major league second start on Saturday after pitching for 10 years in Japan. He allowed eight runs, the most by an Oakland pitcher in his big league debut, over 2 1/3 innings in a 13-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday. LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who went six no-hit innings in his season debut last Sunday against Detroit, pitches for the Rays.

Woodruff stars as Brewers beat Flaherty, Cardinals 4-0

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 12:11 AM EDT
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE – Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Willy Adames hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits. Christian Yelich had a run-scoring groundout.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out four and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 9-1 in his last 20 starts dating to last season.

After Woodruff departed, five Milwaukee reliever combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush got three outs before Bryse Wilson retired the side in order in the ninth.

St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked six and struck out three in his 100th big league start.

Milwaukee jumped in front with two runs in the third. Rowdy Tellez drove in Yelich with a sacrifice fly, and Mitchell added an RBI single.

The Brewers had a chance for more, but Brice Turang bounced to third with the bases loaded.

Adames connected in the seventh, making it 4-0 with a drive to right-center against Jordan Hicks. It was Adames’ first homer of the season.

Tyler O’Neill played center field for St. Louis in his first start since he was criticized by manager Oliver Marmol for his baserunning. O’Neill went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a liner to right during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss to Atlanta. O’Neill contended he was hustling on the play.

“He’s back in the lineup,” Marmol said before the loss. “I think he’s our best chance to win today.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) threw a full 30-pitch bullpen session and could throw another one Sunday. … OF Lars Nootbaar, on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb contusion, is going to do his hitting progression with the club next week.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby underwent arthroscopic surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Friday. He opened the season on the injured list. There is no timetable for his return. … OF Tyrone Taylor, on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 27 with a right elbow strain, suffered a slight setback and is resting before resuming baseball activities in three to four days.

UP NEXT

Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA) pitches for St. Louis on Saturday against Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA) in a matchup of left-handers.