Bryce Harper puts on encouraging batting practice show in Philadelphia

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper went deep for the Phillies in their home opener. Sort of.

Harper hit batting practice home runs – one more encouraging sign for the National League champions who are struggling in the early going that the two-time NL MVP could return to the lineup much earlier than expected, at the very least well before the All-Star break.

The Phillies have Harper on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from offseason reconstructive elbow surgery rather than the 60-day IL, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

Manager Rob Thomson watched the NLCS MVP take his cuts at Citizens Bank Park about 4 1/2 hours before the Phillies played the Cincinnati Reds. Harper took on-field batting practice earlier this week at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.

“It’s not bothering him to swing the bat,” Thomson said.

Thomson said there was still no timeline on Harper’s return and the biggest concern was sliding. There was also no timetable on when Harper could resume throwing.

“First things first, we’ve got to get him to slide, and then get him into games,” Thomson said. “Then we’ll figure the other part out.”

Harper is starting the fifth season of a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. He hasn’t played right field since last April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection on his elbow in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season.

The Phillies entered at 1-5 and have been riddled by injuries. Notably, first baseman Rhys Hoskins is on the on the 60-day IL with torn left ACL sustained in spring training; his recovery time is estimated at 7-9 months.

Hoskins was replaced by at first by Darick Hall – who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain. He was replaced in the home-opener lineup by Kody Clemens, son of former pitcher Roger Clemens.

The 26-year-old Clemens, acquired in an offseason deal with the Tigers, hit .319 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 47 at-bats during spring training.

Thomson said Clemens would get the bulk of the starts against right-handers.

“He had a great spring training and he would have made our club except it just didn’t fit,” Thomson said. “He had that type of spring training. I have complete confidence in him, for sure.”

Thomson said the Phillies would “figure it out” against lefties. He didn’t rule out moving third baseman Alec Bohm to first against tough left-handers.

Mets call up top prospect Alvarez from minors; Narváez on IL

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Touted prospect Francisco Álvarez was recalled by the New York Mets from Triple-A Syracuse before their home opener against the Miami Marlins.

Álvarez was brought up to replace fellow catcher Omar Narváez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 6, with a strained left calf.

“We had a player hurt and he was on the roster, and next guy up,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Next guy in line.”

The 31-year-old Narváez was injured during a loss in Milwaukee, and the team announced that an MRI revealed a medium- to high-grade strain. He is expected to miss about eight to nine weeks.

Rated one of baseball’s top prospects, the 21-year-old Álvarez was not in the starting lineup. Tomás Nido caught Tylor Megill in a game that was postponed a day because of a bad weather forecast.

Showalter said Álvarez will get some playing time, but he wouldn’t commit to how much.

”We’ll see how that evolves. Obviously we’re lucky to have a guy like Tomás who we’re very comfortable with, obviously,” Showalter said. “Day-to-day thing, what the needs of the club are and what Tomás is – but certainly Francisco will get some playing time.”

Showalter said he will consider using Álvarez at designated hitter, too.

Narváez was hitting .286 with two RBIs in five games for New York after signing a two-year, $15 million contract as a free agent in December. The deal includes a player option for 2024.

His injury leaves the Mets without a left-handed-hitting catcher on the active roster to pair with Nido, a right-handed batter who is a much stronger defender than hitter.

Nido, who turns 29 next week, began the day with a .217 career batting average and .573 OPS in 256 major league games. He hit .239 with three homers, 28 RBIs and a .600 OPS in 98 games last season.

“I know Tomás was hoping nothing would happen to Omar, but he wants to take this opportunity and run with it,” Showalter said. “He’s probably looking at it as an opportunity to establish himself as an everyday catcher, which he’s capable of doing.”

Álvarez hit two home runs in four games for Triple-A Syracuse early this season. He made his big league debut late last September and went 2 for 12 with a homer, a double and two walks in five regular-season games. He was included on New York’s playoff roster and struck out in his only postseason appearance in the NL wild-card round against San Diego.