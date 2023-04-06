Gausman leads Blue Jays to third straight win over Royals, 6-3

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 10:43 PM EDT
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to take the four-game series.

Gausman (1-1) gave up just four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning.

“I felt pretty good with the split today,” Gausman said. “I felt like I had good command that got better as the game went on. It’s a good pitch for me.”

It wasn’t an easy game for Gausman with the temperature in the low 50s Fahrenheit (around 11 degrees Celsius). But he fought through it.

“His stuff speaks for itself,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “His split was great and he located his heater really well off that. That’s what good pitchers do. They make adjustments when they need to.”

The Royals scored three runs in the eighth to avoid their fourth shutout of the season.

“We just continued to have good at-bats,” said interim Kansas City manager Paul Hoover, who is filling in for Matt Quatraro, out with COVID-19. “It was good to see the guys string a couple together and get the heartbeat up a little bit. We had the tying run at the plate with no outs.”

Adam Cimber earned his first save.

Jordan Lyles (0-2) took the loss. He struck out nine but gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Five of the hits were for extra bases, including a pair of homers.

The Blue Jays wasted no time in jumping out to an early lead. Guerrero blooped a one-out single in the first, followed by a double by Daulton Varsho. Matt Chapman, the American League’s leading hitter at .522 entering the game, then lined a double off the top of the wall in left to score both runners.

The Jays added to their lead in the second on a two-out single by Bo Bichette scoring Kevin Kiermaier.

Biggio hit his first home run of the season into the Royals’ bullpen in right for a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

“(Lyles) struck the first two batters out and got ahead 0-2,” Biggio said. “I was trying to battle and trying to protect. I didn’t want to let him get me on a two-seamer. He left one over the plate and I put a good swing on it.”

Guerrero extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth with a 436-foot home run to left center to go deep for the second time in as many days.

“He’s really staying within himself,” Schneider said. “Even when he’s making an out, he’s knowing what he’s doing and just missing. His approach is awesome.”

Toronto used three straight singles in the seventh to plate its sixth run. Varsho’s RBI single drove in Bichette.

The Royals finally got on the board in the eighth, when Bobby Witt Jr. hit the left-field foul pole for his first home run of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino had an RBI single and Edward Olivares added an RBI double. But with runners on second and third with no outs, the Royals could not score again.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto continues its season-opening road trip with a three-game series in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Chris Bassitt (0-1, 24.30 ERA) will get the start for the Blue Jays. The Angels will counter with LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

Royals: Kansas City also heads west for its first road series of the season in San Francisco against the Giants. RHP Brad Keller (0-1, 3.86 ERA) will face RHP Alex Cobb (0-0, 2.45 ERA).

Freeland leads Rockies to 1-0 win over Nats in home opener

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

DENVER – Denver native Kyle Freeland began the show and fellow Mile High City product Pierce Johnson wrapped it up.

From start to finish, the pitchers who grew up going to games at Coors Field shined.

Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings, Johnson threw a perfect ninth and the Colorado Rockies won their home opener 1-0 over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

“That was so cool,” said Johnson, who earned his second save. “Being able to do it in a place where I used to come and watch games growing up, and all my family and friends were here, I can’t even put it into words.”

Kris Bryant drove in the only run with a single in the fifth. It was the 12th 1-0 game in Denver – the 11th at Coors Field – and first since July 4, 2018, when Colorado beat San Francisco.

This was a quick game at Coors Field, too, taking 2 hours, 18 minutes. Last season’s home opener lasted 3:09.

Freeland (2-0) struck out five and walked two before turning things over to the bullpen. He tipped his cap to the capacity crowd on the way off the field.

“I wanted to let the state of Colorado know I love them,” Freeland said. “It’s great seeing everyone out there and supporting us, behind us with everything.”

The game was moving at such a brisk pace that Johnson had to hustle to make sure he was warmed up. He’s filling in as the closer for Daniel Bard, who went on the injured list with anxiety issues.

“Freeland truly did an amazing job today,” Johnson said. “He kept them on their toes and got a lot of quick outs.”

Jurickson Profar put on a fielding exhibition in left field, beginning with his first-inning leaping grab at the wall. What added to the difficulty was fending off a fan’s glove that was reaching over for a souvenir.

He was far from done. He made a diving catch in the second and a long, running catch in the fifth.

His favorite one?

“All of them,” Profar cracked. “Being able to help Kyle and the team get the ‘W’ on defense feels good.”

Profar is still getting to know his surroundings after signing with Colorado on March 21. He is so new to Coors Field that he asked a clubhouse attendant before the game to point him to the batting cages.

It was an efficient bounce-back performance from Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-2), who allowed one run over six innings against Colorado. In his first start, Gray surrendered five runs over five innings in a loss to Atlanta.

“With every good start, you just have that much more confidence going out for the next one,” Gray said. “Now I even have more confidence.”

The sun played a role in the Rockies’ only run. Right fielder Lane Thomas lost the ball in the glare, which resulted in a double by Ezequiel Tovar. Bryant brought him in with a liner to left.

“I saw it the whole time until it just got on me,” said Thomas, whose team dropped its fourth straight game. “I kind of hesitated a little bit. I told (Gray), ‘I’m sorry.’”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Corey Dickerson (left calf strain) has started some light hitting in the cage. “He’s feeling better each and every day, which is a good sign,” manager Dave Martinez said. … INF Carter Kieboom (right shoulder impingement) threw 25 times to bases Tuesday. “Now, it’s just the workload for him, getting through it every day,” Martinez said. … C Israel Pineda (right finger fracture) is going through various baseball activities except for hitting.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (knee) is progressing to the point where he might soon throw in an extended spring training game. … Manager Bud Black said OF Randal Grichuk (bilateral sports hernia) “continues to improve but again no timetable.”

UP NEXT

The Nationals will start lefty MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 1.69 ERA) against Colorado on Friday night. The Rockies will counter with righty José Ureña (0-1, 15.43).