Brewers’ new-look lineup delivers plenty of fireworks early

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers had confidence in their rookie class well before the start of the season.

Those newcomers wasted no time rewarding that faith.

The Brewers have won five straight games while fielding a lineup that often features three rookies in outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer and second baseman Brice Turang. The trio is batting a combined .321 (17 of 53) with five homers, 13 runs and 13 RBIs through the first six games of the season.

“I think it brings a different type of energy when you have young guys,” said Mitchell, whose walk-off homer capped a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. “We’re going out there, and not only are we trying to play, but we’re trying to stay here. Nothing’s ever guaranteed in this game. We’re working really hard, doing everything to the best of our abilities and doing it at a fast pace.”

Although Mitchell reached the majors late last season, Wiemer and Turang made their big league debuts last week.

These rookies are showing that the attention they received before the season was merited. The Brewers spotlighted them throughout spring training in a video series titled “The Freshmen” that aired on social media.

“You could feel a little superstitious that we put that out there, but we wanted to try to introduce the young guys to the fans, and you could see the impact they had on the game,” principal owner Mark Attanasio said. “Especially with the speed.”

Attanasio made that comment before the Brewers’ home opener. The rookies spent the next three days making one heck of an impression on the home crowd.

Turang hit a grand slam in the opening game of the Mets series. Wiemer delivered a three-run homer. Mitchell homered three times, a remarkable power surge for a guy who had just 13 homers in 557 career minor league plate appearances.

“We as his teammates knew,” Wiemer said. “He’s got a lot of juice in his bat.”

While it’s unrealistic to expect these rookies to maintain such production at the plate, they’ve shown they also can contribute in other ways.

All three are quality fielders with speed. Wiemer had an outfield assist from right field when Daniel Vogelbach attempted to stretch a single to a double and had a diving catch in center.

“The way they play, they all can do so much on the field and are not one-dimensional players,” manager Craig Counsell said. “They’re players that can do a lot, and that means they can impact the game a lot, and that’s what they’re doing.”

The rookies have emerged as part of a lineup overhaul the Brewers made after going 86-76 last season to end a franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances. A couple of Milwaukee’s veteran newcomers also made quite the early statement.

Brian Anderson was nontendered by the Miami Marlins after hitting .222 with a .657 OPS last season. He is batting .500 (9 of 18) with three homers for the Brewers, and his 10 RBIs put him in a tie for the major league lead.

Anderson also has played both third base and right field, which has given the Brewers flexibility they need with infielder Luis Urías out six to eight weeks because of a hamstring strain.

Jesse Winker hit just .219 during an injury-riddled 2022 season with Seattle but is hitting .333 with a .409 on-base percentage through his first six games in Milwaukee, a place where he hit well during five seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

All those new faces have helped the Brewers succeed without getting big early contributions from some prominent players.

With Urías injured, the only three starting position players who were with the team at the start of last season – Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez – are hitting below .250. Corbin Burnes, the 2021 Cy Young Award winner and 2022 NL strikeout leader, has a 9.64 ERA through his first two starts.

Yet the Brewers haven’t missed a beat, thanks in part to the spark the rookies have provided.

“They’re full of energy,” Burnes said. “They’re happy to be here. They’re playing their butt off. It’s not like it’s just one guy shining. Every guy out there is shining.”

Shohei Ohtani drives in a run, pitches Angels past Mariners 4-3

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT
angels ohtani
Michael Thomas Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani held Seattle to one run in six innings and drove in a run at the plate, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Ohtani (1-0) kept the Mariners scoreless after allowing a run in a bumpy first inning, finishing his day having allowed three hits while striking out eight.

Ohtani drove in Taylor Ward with a single in the top of the seventh against Mariners reliever Andrés Muñoz to put the Angels lead 4-1.

Ohtani walked four and hit two batters, but his contributions both on the mound and at the plate were plenty good enough to lead the Angels to victory.

“He just didn’t have the command that he normally does,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “I’m sure he’ll tell you the same, but when he’s not on his game and pitches like that, we’ll take that every day against a good lineup.”

After struggling to find his command early, Ohtani settled down in his final three innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five batters.

“The biggest thing for me was I couldn’t command my fastball,” Ohtani said. “That was the biggest issue I was seeing throughout the game.”

Ohtani struck out the side in the sixth, finishing his day by whiffing A.J. Pollock with his 111th and final pitch.

“He’s a special talent, and he makes adjustments on the fly as well as anybody I’ve seen,” Nevin said. “That’s why he’s where he’s at.”

After Julio Rodriguez scored in the bottom of the first to give Seattle the early lead, Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer against Mariners starter Chris Flexen (0-1) to put the Angels on top 2-1.

Ohtani and Mike Trout both drove in runs off Muñoz in the seventh, but the Mariners pulled within one run in the bottom half of the inning as Ty France and Eugenio Suarez drove in runs.

The Mariners brought the possible winning run to the plate in the ninth inning, but France struck out against Jose Quijada to end the game. Quijada picked up his first save.

“Offensively, I thought we did a really nice job against Ohtani,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “That was the plan going in kind of grind through at bats, get the pitch count up there. I think the thing that hurt us today a little bit, we made a couple outs on the bases and took us out of possibly some bigger innings there, when we did have a chance to score runs.”

NOTES

Ohtani was hit with a pitch clock violation as both a pitcher and a hitter, the first time that has happened in MLB history. His violation as a pitcher came in the top of the first against Cal Raleigh. He was flagged again in the top of the sixth before his at-bat against Mariners reliever Matt Brash … Ohtani hit two batters in the third inning, after hitting only two batters in 166 innings pitched last season … Ohtani’s 111 pitches are the most of any pitcher in the big leagues this season.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval will pitch Friday against Toronto. Sandoval allowed two hits and one earned run over five innings against Oakland in his last start on April 1.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert will pitch for Seattle on Friday at Cleveland. He struck out seven batters over six innings against the Guardians on April 1.