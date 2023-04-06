Adam Duvall’s three-run HR lifts Red Sox to 6-3 win over Tigers

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

DETROIT – Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 Thursday.

“He’s off to a great start,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

The 34-year-old Duvall, selected as the AL Player of the Week on Monday, is hitting .458 with three homers and 12 RBIs through his first six games with the Red Sox. He signed a $7 million, one-year contract in January to play for his fifth major league team.

“Duvall has been smoking hot,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Boston, swept at home earlier in the week by Pittsburgh, bounced back with a run in the third and fourth before surging into the lead with a four-run sixth. Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in the fourth and had an RBI double in the sixth.

Chris Sale (1-0) gave up four hits and three runs and three walks while striking out seven in five innings.

Sale, who gave up seven runs in his season debut, got off to a shaky start with two straight walks in Detroit before striking out the next three batters.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever thrown eight straight balls in my life,” he said. “That was definitely interesting. Credit to the mound visit, I got three punches after that.”

John Schreiber, Chris Martin, Ryan Brasier and combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his first save with Boston.

In his final home opener, Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning to put Detroit up 3-1.

“He’s just a pure hitter, up there with (Albert) Pujols,” Cora said. “He can hit for average, hit for power, and that uncanny ability for driving in runs.”

Spencer Turnbull (0-2) allowed five runs and five hits and two walks over 5 2-3 innings. Jose Cisnero gave up the three-run homer to Duvall, the first batter he faced.

Detroit catcher Jake Rogers fired up fans – bundled up on a chilly afternoon – by turning on an inside pitch and sending it 414 feet to left to put Detroit up 2-0 in the second.

The Tigers, though, missed many chances to score more runs by leaving eight runners on base.

“We had our opportunities, especially when we didn’t get to Sale right away and then he settled in,” Hinch said.

CABRERA’S LAST CALL

Cabrera, who turns 40 this month, has announced he’s retiring after this season and he’s trying to enjoy each moment.

“I appreciate this moment because not too many guys in baseball get a chance to say goodbye,” Cabrera said. “I’m not sad. I’m happy.”

The two-time AL MVP and Triple Crown winner joined former Detroit superstars Calvin Johnson, Nicklas Lidstrom and Ben Wallace – Hall of Famers in football, hockey and basketball – on the field to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (right elbow inflammation) is expected to make another start for Triple-A Worcester after throwing 72 pitches Wednesday.

Tigers: Turnbull appeared to hurt his neck in the sixth when Enrique Hernandez hit a comebacker and he was removed from the game later in the inning.

“He said it was the equivalent of a whiplash or a stringer,” Hinch said. “It kind of subsided and he was fine.”

UP NEXT

After a day off, Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 5.40) and Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.06) are scheduled to start on Saturday.

Freeland leads Rockies to 1-0 win over Nats in home opener

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 10:53 PM EDT
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

DENVER – Denver native Kyle Freeland began the show and fellow Mile High City product Pierce Johnson wrapped it up.

From start to finish, the pitchers who grew up going to games at Coors Field shined.

Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings, Johnson threw a perfect ninth and the Colorado Rockies won their home opener 1-0 over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

“That was so cool,” said Johnson, who earned his second save. “Being able to do it in a place where I used to come and watch games growing up, and all my family and friends were here, I can’t even put it into words.”

Kris Bryant drove in the only run with a single in the fifth. It was the 12th 1-0 game in Denver – the 11th at Coors Field – and first since July 4, 2018, when Colorado beat San Francisco.

This was a quick game at Coors Field, too, taking 2 hours, 18 minutes. Last season’s home opener lasted 3:09.

Freeland (2-0) struck out five and walked two before turning things over to the bullpen. He tipped his cap to the capacity crowd on the way off the field.

“I wanted to let the state of Colorado know I love them,” Freeland said. “It’s great seeing everyone out there and supporting us, behind us with everything.”

The game was moving at such a brisk pace that Johnson had to hustle to make sure he was warmed up. He’s filling in as the closer for Daniel Bard, who went on the injured list with anxiety issues.

“Freeland truly did an amazing job today,” Johnson said. “He kept them on their toes and got a lot of quick outs.”

Jurickson Profar put on a fielding exhibition in left field, beginning with his first-inning leaping grab at the wall. What added to the difficulty was fending off a fan’s glove that was reaching over for a souvenir.

He was far from done. He made a diving catch in the second and a long, running catch in the fifth.

His favorite one?

“All of them,” Profar cracked. “Being able to help Kyle and the team get the ‘W’ on defense feels good.”

Profar is still getting to know his surroundings after signing with Colorado on March 21. He is so new to Coors Field that he asked a clubhouse attendant before the game to point him to the batting cages.

It was an efficient bounce-back performance from Nationals starter Josiah Gray (0-2), who allowed one run over six innings against Colorado. In his first start, Gray surrendered five runs over five innings in a loss to Atlanta.

“With every good start, you just have that much more confidence going out for the next one,” Gray said. “Now I even have more confidence.”

The sun played a role in the Rockies’ only run. Right fielder Lane Thomas lost the ball in the glare, which resulted in a double by Ezequiel Tovar. Bryant brought him in with a liner to left.

“I saw it the whole time until it just got on me,” said Thomas, whose team dropped its fourth straight game. “I kind of hesitated a little bit. I told (Gray), ‘I’m sorry.’”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Corey Dickerson (left calf strain) has started some light hitting in the cage. “He’s feeling better each and every day, which is a good sign,” manager Dave Martinez said. … INF Carter Kieboom (right shoulder impingement) threw 25 times to bases Tuesday. “Now, it’s just the workload for him, getting through it every day,” Martinez said. … C Israel Pineda (right finger fracture) is going through various baseball activities except for hitting.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (knee) is progressing to the point where he might soon throw in an extended spring training game. … Manager Bud Black said OF Randal Grichuk (bilateral sports hernia) “continues to improve but again no timetable.”

UP NEXT

The Nationals will start lefty MacKenzie Gore (1-0, 1.69 ERA) against Colorado on Friday night. The Rockies will counter with righty José Ureña (0-1, 15.43).