Tyler O’Neill not in St. Louis lineup after Marmol criticizes play

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, a day after his baserunning effort was questioned by manager Oliver Marmol.

O’Neill was thrown out by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate with two outs and the Cardinals trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning Tuesday night. St. Louis lost the game by the same score. Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a Brendan Donovan pinch-hit liner to right.

Marmol, who declined to specify whether starting Dylan Carlson in center field rather than O’Neill was tied directly to Tuesday’s play, doubled down on his criticism before Wednesday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

“There’s going to be a style of play that we are known for,” Marmol said. “And it’s going to involve effort. And it’s gonna involve being relentless. It’s gonna involve being smart. And we’re going to keep guys to that. Because that’s how you sustain being good for a long time.”

Marmol also said there were good players “in the clubhouse and down below. And I love competition.”

O’Neill told reporters Wednesday was a scheduled day off and still contends he was hustling on the play.

“I definitely didn’t feel like I was going slower you know coming around third base,” O’Neill said. “I was focused on taking a tight turn and you know it is what it is. I went back and ran the replay and I ran the clock, I think it was second to home in about 6 1/2 seconds.

“So, I don’t necessarily know what big league average is or whatever that’s categorized as, but that’s what I got myself at. … again, it was a heck of a throw and its good baseball play on their part.”

O’Neill also said he wished the matter would have been handled internally.

“I got up through the minor leagues and into the big leagues playing hard and playing scrappy, and, you know, that’s who I am,” O’Neill said. “That’s my character. … these conversations definitely could have been had in-house and not gotten out on the loose like they have, should have been handled a little differently in my opinion, but you know, who’s to say?”

White Sox slugger Jiménez sidelined by strained hamstring

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox expect slugger Eloy Jiménez to miss two to three weeks because of a strained left hamstring he suffered running the bases.

The team placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.

Jiménez sustained a low-grade strain running from first to third on Andrew Vaughn‘s RBI double in the seventh inning of Monday’s 12-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The White Sox were off Tuesday.

“The most important thing was how he was gonna wake up today and walk in here,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He was in the weight room right now. I saw him, I spoke to him. He’s strong. He feels better than what anybody else thought he was gonna feel like.”

The 26-year-old Jiménez is 4 for 19 in five games. He slugged 31 homers as a rookie in 2019, but played in just 55 games in 2021 after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping catch in spring training. He had surgery on his right hamstring early last season after he was hurt trying to beat out a grounder and was limited to 84 games.

“He worked hard this offseason, he put the work in, he put the time in,” Grifol said. “He’s in great shape. It’s just one those things that happens, unfortunately. But the good thing is today he came in and he felt strong.”