Max Fried put on IL by Braves after hurting hamstring in opener

ST. LOUIS — Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring.

Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves’ 7-2 opening day win at Washington. The IL stint was made retroactive.

Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game at St. Louis.

Fried made his third straight opening day start. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last year, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting.