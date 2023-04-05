Marlins place Johnny Cueto on IL

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 11:42 AM EDT
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins placed veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto on the 15-day injured list because of right bicep tightness.

Cueto’s debut with the Marlins ended in the second inning after he allowed a three-run homer to Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo. The 37-year-old Cueto said he had experienced discomfort in his bicep since spring training but attempted to pitch through it. The results of an imaging test Cueto took appeared promising, said Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

“Positive stuff with not much inflammation at all in the bicep which was the concern,” Schumaker said. “We just want him to be ready. I think him being built up the right way has been the challenge.”

Cueto signed a one-year, $8.5 million free agent deal with Miami in January that includes a club option for 2024.

The Marlins also placed infielder Joey Wendle (strained right intercostal) on the 10-day injured list and promoted left-handed pitchers Daniel Castano and Braxton Garrett and infielder-outfielder Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm exits with injury after steal attempt

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins
Eric Espada/Getty Images
0 Comments

MIAMI – Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He walked off with Miami manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.