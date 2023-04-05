Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm exits with injury after steal attempt

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT
Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins
Eric Espada/Getty Images
0 Comments

MIAMI – Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He walked off with Miami manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.

Tyler O’Neill not in St. Louis lineup after Marmol criticizes play

Associated PressApr 5, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, a day after his baserunning effort was questioned by manager Oliver Marmol.

O’Neill was thrown out by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate with two outs and the Cardinals trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning Tuesday night. St. Louis lost the game by the same score. Marmol took issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a Brendan Donovan pinch-hit liner to right.

Marmol, who declined to specify whether starting Dylan Carlson in center field rather than O’Neill was tied directly to Tuesday’s play, doubled down on his criticism before Wednesday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

“There’s going to be a style of play that we are known for,” Marmol said. “And it’s going to involve effort. And it’s gonna involve being relentless. It’s gonna involve being smart. And we’re going to keep guys to that. Because that’s how you sustain being good for a long time.”

Marmol also said there were good players “in the clubhouse and down below. And I love competition.”

O’Neill told reporters Wednesday was a scheduled day off and still contends he was hustling on the play.

“I definitely didn’t feel like I was going slower you know coming around third base,” O’Neill said. “I was focused on taking a tight turn and you know it is what it is. I went back and ran the replay and I ran the clock, I think it was second to home in about 6 1/2 seconds.

“So, I don’t necessarily know what big league average is or whatever that’s categorized as, but that’s what I got myself at. … again, it was a heck of a throw and its good baseball play on their part.”

O’Neill also said he wished the matter would have been handled internally.

“I got up through the minor leagues and into the big leagues playing hard and playing scrappy, and, you know, that’s who I am,” O’Neill said. “That’s my character. … these conversations definitely could have been had in-house and not gotten out on the loose like they have, should have been handled a little differently in my opinion, but you know, who’s to say?”