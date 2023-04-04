Phillies last to get 1st win, beat Yankees 4-1 behind Kyle Schwarber

NEW YORK — Kyle Schwarber hit his 200th career homer on the game’s second pitch and added an RBI single as the Philadelphia Phillies became the last team in the major leagues to get a win this season, beating the New York Yankees 4-1 to avoid their worst start since 1934.

The NL champions had one homer and been outscored 37-12 during an 0-4 start and were on the verge on their poorest beginning to a season since dropping their first seven games in 1934.

“It was a good offensive night,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “I thought we swung the bats well. It’s good to get our first win, but it’s just one win.”

Brandon Marsh also went deep after making two key misplays Monday. Marsh reached New York’s bullpen in center field after being unable to make a shoestring catch in center on DJ LeMahieu’s leadoff triple and overrunning third base for the third out of the fifth in Monday’s 8-1 loss.

“It’s a great feeling,” Marsh said. “Now we go. It was a good all-around game.”

After hitting a career-high 46 homers last year, Schwarber started 1 for 17 this season. He drove the second pitch from Domingo Germán (0-1) into the right field seats near the Judge’s Chambers.

“It feels good,” Schwarber said. “I think the biggest thing is being able to start with a lead. I think the personal accomplishments, those things kind of will come after you’re done playing. Cool stat, definitely a cool thing but happy about the win.”

Trea Turner and Schwarber had RBI singles in the fifth off Michael King, making his second appearance since breaking his elbow last July 22.

Matt Strahm allowed one hit in four innings, a third-inning single by rookie Anthony Volpe. Strahm struck out three and walked one in his first start since Aug. 17, 2021, for San Diego.

“He was great,” Thomson said. “He handled those guys pretty well.”

Andrew Bellatti (1-0) pitched the fifth for the win. José Alvarado struck out the side on 12 pitches in the sixth, including Aaron Judge to end the inning.

LeMahieu homered in the ninth off Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel walked Judge and allowed a single to Giancarlo Stanton before retiring Josh Donaldson on a game-ending foulout.

Germán allowed four runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked none. He threw 30 curveballs, 21 changeups, 18 fastballs and six sinkers, giving up both homers on fastballs and getting six strikeouts on curves as batters went 1 for 9 against that pitch.

Volpe missed a chance for a double play in the fifth when Marsh’s grounder bounced out of his glove, getting only a forceout. Garrett Stubbs singled, King relieved and Philadelphia boosted the lead to 4-0.

“I haven’t been getting it done,” King said. “Mechanically it feels like my timing is a little off and I’d much rather give up my own runs.”

HICKS

Aaron Hicks went 0 for 3 in his second straight start in left field after striking out in his only at-bat in the opening series against San Franciso.

He heard loud boos when he opened the fifth with a strikeout after the Phillies took a 4-0 lead.

“Obviously it’s not the greatest reaction, but you got to deal with it, fight through it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Judge gave Hicks a comforting tap on a shoulder in the dugout after Hicks’ seventh-inning grounder.

FRUSTRATED

Stanton nearly smashed his bat over his leg after flying out in the fourth. He watched the ball, considered slamming the bat before tossing it aside.

DEBUT

McKinley Moore, a 24-year-old right-hander, pitched a 1-2-3 eighth in his major league debut after his contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game. Moore allowed an unearned run in nine spring training appearances.

VIOLATIONS

New York RHPs Albert Abreu and Jimmy Cordero were called for pitch clock violations.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF Josh Harrison (mild right ankle sprain) sat out a second straight game. He is day to day. … RHP Yunior Marte was optioned to Lehigh Valley.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (right lat strain) played catch in the outfield.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00 ERA) opposes Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (0-0, 12.27) Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Spencer Torkelson tied a career high with three hits, highlighted by a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Detroit Tigers over the Houston Astros 6-3.

The Tigers, who got a 7-6 victory in 11 innings , have won two games against the Astros after being swept by the Rays in their opening series.

Detroit led by 1 with one out in the eighth when Riley Greene tied a career high with his third hit of the night on a single to center. Torkelson followed with his soaring shot that bounced high on the center field wall to make it 5-2.

Matt Manning (1-0) yielded six hits with two walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his season debut.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (0-1) allowed eight hits and three runs – two earned – with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Kyle Tucker homered with two hits and two RBIs for the World Series champion Astros, who fell to 2-4.

The score was tied with one out in the sixth when Greene hit an infield single. Torkelson singled before both players advanced on a passed ball by catcher Martín Maldonado. Detroit took a 3-2 lead when Greene scored on a groundout by Eric Haase.

Greene also had a big night on defense, likely robbing Yordan Alvarez of extra bases when he made a diving catch in center field for the first out of the sixth inning.

Torkelson’s RBI double with two outs in the first gave Detroit a 1-0 lead.

Alex Bregman walked with one out in the bottom of the inning before a one-out single by José Abreu. Tucker then singled to left field to send Bregman home and tie it at 1-all.

There was one out in the first when Matt Vierling walked before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Greene singled on a grounder to left field with two outs.

Vierling attempted to score on the play, but Alvarez’s throw home was just in time for Martín Maldonado to tag him at the plate to end the inning.

Houston took the lead when Tucker smacked his second homer of the season to the seats in right-center to start the fourth.

Jonathan Schoop singled with no outs in the fifth before another wild pitch by Valdez sent him to second. Jake Rogers singled to score Schoop and tie it at 2-2.

An RBI double by Vierling drove in a run with two outs in the ninth.

PUSHED BACK

The start of Houston’s series at Minnesota has been postponed from Thursday until Friday because of inclement weather expected in the area. The Astros were supposed to open the series Thursday before continuing it after a day off Friday.

UP NEXT

Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.06 ERA) opposes Cristian Javier (0-0, 5.40) when the series wraps up Wednesday. —

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports