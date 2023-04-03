Semien, Perez help Rangers win 2-1 to sweep NL-champ Phils

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 12:03 AM EDT
Getty Images
1 Comment

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Marcus Semien drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Josh Jung homered and the Texas Rangers completed a season-opening series sweep of the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-1 victory Sunday night.

Martin Perez (1-0) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings to win his season debut after setting career marks for ERA and strikeouts last season. Perez left with runners on first and second before Brock Burke, the first of three Texas relievers, retired Cristian Pache on a first-pitch foul out down the first-base line.

Jonathan Hernandez got five outs and Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Perez gave up eight hits, walked three and struck out seven to help the Rangers to their first 3-0 start since 2011 – when they won their second straight AL pennant.

The Rangers, under first-year manager Bruce Bochy, are also three games over .500 for the first time since August 2019.

“The whole weekend, we executed so well,” Bochy said. “The guys just did a great job of picking each other up.”

Jung gave Texas a 1-0 lead when he led off the second inning with an opposite-field home run off Bailey Falter (0-1), who gave up both runs by the Rangers on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia tied it in the fourth inning when Josh Harrison’s double-play grounder brought home Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies, who won last year’s NL pennant from the last wild-card position, are 0-3 for the first time since losing their first four games in 2016. They left eight runners on base, were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, struck out eight times and hit into three double plays.

“That’s baseball, guys,” Falter said. “It’s always tough, but we’ve got a great group of guys. We’re going to bounce back.”

Sunday’s one-run loss followed defeats of 11-7 and 16-3 that saw Texas tie for the second-most runs scored in a team’s first two games.

“Tonight was a better ballgame,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We played well. All in all, it’s encouraging.”

SLOW START FOR SCHWARBER

Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber, who led the National League last season with 46 home runs, got off to an 0-for-12 start this year before singling in the seventh. After striking out in his first two at-bats, Schwarber launched a 416-foot shot to dead center that would have been a homer in most ballparks but was caught by Adolis Garcia at the top of the wall.

“It was good to see him square up two balls those last two at-bats and finally get a base hit,” Thomson said.

ROUTINE AND NOT ROUTINE

“If we keep making regular plays, we’re going to win a lot of games,” said Perez, who returned to Texas a year ago on a one-year contract, made the All-Star team for the first time and now is signed through 2024.

But the Rangers also made some outstanding fielding plays: Garcia’s grab to rob Schwarber, a running basket catch in the eighth inning by Garcia and a basket catch by shortstop Corey Seager with his back to the plate in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (left forearm tenderness), out until at least late April, threw a bullpen Sunday that went well, Thomson said.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker, who signed as a free agent last December, will make his Phillies debut Monday night against New York Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes to begin a three-game road series.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray, the club’s opening day starter last season, will open a three-game home series against Baltimore on Monday night against RHP Kyle Bradish.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Mets’ Senga wears ghost glove, fans 8, wins debut vs Marlins

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 12:08 AM EDT
Getty Images
12 Comments

MIAMI (AP) Kodai Senga struck out eight in his major league debut, wearing a glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork in reference to his “ghost forkball,” leading the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 5-1 Sunday.

The 30-year-old right-hander agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract after going 87-44 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 seasons with the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He overcame a difficult first inning and allowed one run, three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

“First inning, definitely a lot of nerves,” Senga said through a translator. “My legs felt like a ghost. Once I got into a little bit of a pinch, I started to settle down and calm myself down.”

Senga averaged 96.8 mph with 32 fastballs – the fastest 99 mph – and threw 26 forkballs, 18 sweepers and 12 cutters. His eight strikeouts tied Kenshin Kawakami and Masahiro Tanaka for the fourth-most by a Japanese pitcher in a MLB debut, trailing only Kazuhisa Ishii and Daisuke Matsuzaka (10 each), and Hideki Irabu (nine).

“It was a gradual thing, more step by step,” Senga said. “I got more used to the moment. A lot of guys kept pushing my back, giving me words of confidence.”

Senga’s day ended on his 88th pitch, a strikeout of Jazz Chisholm Jr. leading off the sixth. The large contingent of Mets fans at loan Depot park cheered Senga while he returned to the dugout.

Dennis Santana, John Curtiss and Stephen Nogosek completed a four-hitter.

Tommy Pham had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle as the Mets won for the third time in the four-game opening series.

Pham, who has dealt with a cornea thinning condition since 2008, said he was fitted with new set of contact lenses on Friday.

“I feel I’m seeing the ball better,” Pham said. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say my eye doctor here fine tuned my lenses for me. I felt everything was different in a good way.”

Trevor Rogers (0-1) gave up four runs, four hits, two walks and two hit batters in 4 1/3 innings.

After four-pitch walks in the first to Pete Alonso and Mark Canha loaded the bases, Jeff McNeil hit a dribbler between the mound and first. Rogers flipped the ball past first baseman Yuli Gurriel as two runs scored.

“Just really amped up that first inning,” Rogers said. “Had a tough time really getting my heart rate under control. Kind of got my command out of whack. Really just got to clean that up.”

Luis Arraez had three multi-hit games in the series for the Marlins. The reigning AL batting champion, acquired in an off-season trade, is hitting .563 at a 9-for-16 clip to start the season. The rest of the team is 20-for-111 for a .180 average.

Senga labored through a 36-pitch bottom half as Miami’s first five batters reached and narrowed the deficit on Jorge Soler’s RBI double. But Senga escaped a bases loaded jam by striking out Gurriel and Jesús Sánchez, then retiring Jon Berti on a line drive to right.

“He started getting command of some pitches, getting some counts in his favor and making them rush to get to the fastball,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Senga’s adjustment. “That opened up a lot of avenues for him.”

Pham hit his first homer for the Mets, a two-run drive in the fifth and had an RBI double in the seventh when his sinking line drive to center drive eluded a diving Chisholm.

TAKING TIME Senga and Miami pitcher Huascar Brazoban were cited for pitch clock violations along with Marlins batter Avisaíl García.

TAKING TWO FOR THE TEAM

Tim Locastro was hit by pitches leading off the fifth and seventh. He scored both times in front of Pham’s homer and double.

DON’T LEAVE YET

García headed to the dugout apparently thinking he had swung and missed for the third strike on a full-count in the first. But instead of becoming Senga’s first major league strikeout, García was told his swing had tipped the mitt of catcher Tomás Nido. García took the next pitch and reached on a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Brandon Nimmo was given most of the game off until he pinch hit in the ninth and remained as a defensive replacement. Pham started in center and hit leadoff against the left-handed Rogers.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco will start the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday while the Brewers will go with RHP Freddy Peralta.

Marlins: Off-season free agent acquisition RHP Johnny Cueto makes his Miami debut in the opener of a three-game home set against Minnesota. RHP Tyler Mahle will start for the Twins. — More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports