Semien, Perez help Rangers win 2-1 to sweep NL-champ Phillies

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 12:03 AM EDT
ARLINGTON, Texas — Marcus Semien drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Josh Jung homered and the Texas Rangers completed a season-opening series sweep of the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-1 victory.

Martin Perez (1-0) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings to win his season debut after setting career marks for ERA and strikeouts last season. Perez left with runners on first and second before Brock Burke, the first of three Texas relievers, retired Cristian Pache on a first-pitch foul out down the first-base line.

Jonathan Hernandez got five outs and Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Perez gave up eight hits, walked three and struck out seven to help the Rangers to their first 3-0 start since 2011 – when they won their second straight AL pennant.

The Rangers, under first-year manager Bruce Bochy, are also three games over .500 for the first time since August 2019.

“The whole weekend, we executed so well,” Bochy said. “The guys just did a great job of picking each other up.”

Jung gave Texas a 1-0 lead when he led off the second inning with an opposite-field home run off Bailey Falter (0-1), who gave up both runs by the Rangers on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia tied it in the fourth inning when Josh Harrison’s double-play grounder brought home Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies, who won last year’s NL pennant from the last wild-card position, are 0-3 for the first time since losing their first four games in 2016. They left eight runners on base, were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, struck out eight times and hit into three double plays.

“That’s baseball, guys,” Falter said. “It’s always tough, but we’ve got a great group of guys. We’re going to bounce back.”

Sunday’s one-run loss followed defeats of 11-7 and 16-3 that saw Texas tie for the second-most runs scored in a team’s first two games.

“Tonight was a better ballgame,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We played well. All in all, it’s encouraging.”

SLOW START FOR SCHWARBER

Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber, who led the National League last season with 46 home runs, got off to an 0-for-12 start this year before singling in the seventh. After striking out in his first two at-bats, Schwarber launched a 416-foot shot to dead center that would have been a homer in most ballparks but was caught by Adolis Garcia at the top of the wall.

“It was good to see him square up two balls those last two at-bats and finally get a base hit,” Thomson said.

ROUTINE AND NOT ROUTINE

“If we keep making regular plays, we’re going to win a lot of games,” said Perez, who returned to Texas a year ago on a one-year contract, made the All-Star team for the first time and now is signed through 2024.

But the Rangers also made some outstanding fielding plays: Garcia’s grab to rob Schwarber, a running basket catch in the eighth inning by Garcia and a basket catch by shortstop Corey Seager with his back to the plate in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (left forearm tenderness), out until at least late April, threw a bullpen Sunday that went well, Thomson said.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker, who signed as a free agent last December, will make his Phillies debut Monday night against New York Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes to begin a three-game road series.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray, the club’s opening day starter last season, will open a three-game home series against Baltimore on Monday night against RHP Kyle Bradish.

Vosler’s three-run blast lifts Reds past Cubs 7-6

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 11:11 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (AP) Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, hit a go-ahead three-run home run, his second of the season, as the Cincinnati Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Monday. Cody Bellinger collected his first hit as a Cub: a three-run home run in the first.

“It is so much fun just to watch Jason (Vosler),” Reds manager David Bell said. “He didn’t even start the game but he stayed ready. He is excited to show what kind of player he is. He winds up being a big part of a great win.”

Derek Law stranded the tying and go-ahead runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. Alex Young (1-0) earned the victory.

Bellinger, who was 0-for-11 to begin his Cubs career, launched a 3-1 pitch from Connor Overton with two runners aboard in the first to make the score 3-0.

“Felt like it was coming,” Eric Hosmer said, of Bellinger’s first hit. “He’s hit some hard balls. The ball was flying out at BP today. Just felt like one of those days.”

But it was a rough first inning for Drew Smyly (0-1) too, as the Reds pounded out four straight singles, driving in three runs to tie the score.

“It was a tough first game,” Smyly said. “I got staked a three-run lead early. There’s just a lot of weak contact that was going for hits.”

Hosmer’s two-run double off left-hander Young in the fifth put the Cubs ahead 6-4. He was 0-for-7 coming into the game.

“The first hit is always a relief,” Hosmer said.

Vosler who entered the game as a pinch-runner in the second, hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Smyly to put the Reds ahead 7-6.

“Can’t give up a three-run homer to a lefty,” Smyly said.

Vosler, a former Cubs minor-leaguer. has two home runs and four extra-base hits in 11 at-bats since making the club.

“It was on my mind a little bit facing the Cubs,” Vosler said. “I got drafted by them. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to put together good at-bats but a three-run shot feels a little better against your former team for sure.”

Cincinnati, which began last season 3-22, is off to a 3-1 start.

HOT START

Dansby Swanson is the first Cubs player since at least 1901 with at least three three-hit games in the team’s first four games of a season. “Quality at-bat, after quality at-bat,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Dansby’s been our best player for sure so far.”

CLOSE CALL

Patrick Wisdom was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but remained in the game. He said the wrist was not a factor in his sacrifice bunt attempt with two runners on in the seventh which resulted in a pop out to the pitcher. “The matchup favored us to get the runners over to second and third,” Ross said. “It just didn’t work out.” X-rays on Wisdom’s wrist were negative. “I dodged a bullet,” Wisdom said. “Well, I really didn’t dodge it.”

WELCOME BACK

Former Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart was honored with a video tribute in the first inning. Barnhart made 744 appearances for the Reds. He was signed as a free agent by the Cubs in December.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) threw a live BP session on Sunday. He is expected to throw again on April 5.

Reds: CF Jose Barrero, who made his first start in center field since 2021, left the game with right hamstring tightness after his single in the second inning.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski will face Reds RHP Luis Cessa. —

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports