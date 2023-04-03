MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball’s new rules are working as hoped through the first four days of the season.

The average game time has dropped by 30 minutes, stolen bases have doubled and batting average has increased by 16 percentage points compared to last year’s opening weekend.

Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average.

In the first year of restrictions on defensive shifts, the .246 batting average for nine-inning games was up from .230 over the first four days last year, when many games were played in cold and wet weather. Left-handed batting average increased to .232 from .229 in last year’s first four days and right-handed average went up to .254 from .230.

“We are extremely pleased with the early returns,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday. “Fan reaction has been positive to the brisker pace with more action. And players have made a great adjustment to the changes.”

Larger bases have cut the distance between bags by 4 1/2 inches, and stolen bases rose to an average of 1.4 per game from 0.6.

“I think it’s in everybody’s mind, like, whoa, I can run more. And the more you run and you’re successful with it, the more you’re going to run,” Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

Success rate on steal attempts rose to 85% from 67.4%.

“If teams are going to be successful at it, then you’re going to continue to see a high volume of teams pushing the envelope,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

MLB felt it was about time for drastic change after the average time of nine-inning games rose from 2:33 in 1981 to 2:46 in 2005 and a record 3:10 in 2021. With the introduction of the PitchCom electronic device to signal pitches, the average dropped to 3:04 for the full 2022 season.

Over objections from players, the 11-man competition committee adopted a pitch clock of 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. It also required two infielders to be on either side of second base and all infielders to be within the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Players supported increasing bases to 18-inch squares from 15-by-15, proposed as a safety measure.

These were the most significant rules changes since the pitcher’s mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10 for the 1969 season and the American League adopted the designated hitter in 1973, a rule that was extended to the National League in 2022 following its temporary use during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

“There’s a lot more action and a lot more appealing product for the fans,” Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said.

The clock has had a noticeable impact, with Colorado-San Diego taking 2:03 on Sunday, Cleveland-Seattle 2:04 on Saturday and the New York Mets-Miami 2:09 on Friday.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to take a semi-victory lap right now,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said, “but we’ll see how it evolves.”

There were 41 pitch-clock violations in the first 50 games, an average of 0.82. Of those, 29 were on pitchers, 11 on batters and one on a catcher.

San Francisco and Cleveland tied for the high with four violations each, and Colorado, Detroit, Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee, Minnesota and Washington had none.

Sample size is small, with 50 games played of a scheduled 2,430, or just 2%. And early season offense tends to be depressed because of weather in the northwest and midwest – the ball travels better as temperature rises.

Stolen bases reached a live ball-era high of a 0.85 per game in 1987, when Vince Coleman swiped 109. No one has reached 70 since Jacoby Ellsbury in 2009, and the 0.46 average in 2021 was the lowest in a half-century before an uptick to 0.51 last year.

Shift restriction impact has been more modest. Batting average on balls in play has increased from .295 for all of last year to .310 for right-handed hitters, while lefty BABIP rose from .283 to .288.

Specific instances stand out, such as a tying single to the right of second by Milwaukee’s Jesse Winker during a three-run eighth-inning rally in Saturday’s 3-1 win at the Chicago Cubs.

“Man, if we were shifted there, probably a double play and we get out of that,” Ross said.

Vosler’s three-run blast lifts Reds past Cubs 7-6

CINCINNATI (AP) Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, hit a go-ahead three-run home run, his second of the season, as the Cincinnati Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Monday. Cody Bellinger collected his first hit as a Cub: a three-run home run in the first.

“It is so much fun just to watch Jason (Vosler),” Reds manager David Bell said. “He didn’t even start the game but he stayed ready. He is excited to show what kind of player he is. He winds up being a big part of a great win.”

Derek Law stranded the tying and go-ahead runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. Alex Young (1-0) earned the victory.

Bellinger, who was 0-for-11 to begin his Cubs career, launched a 3-1 pitch from Connor Overton with two runners aboard in the first to make the score 3-0.

“Felt like it was coming,” Eric Hosmer said, of Bellinger’s first hit. “He’s hit some hard balls. The ball was flying out at BP today. Just felt like one of those days.”

But it was a rough first inning for Drew Smyly (0-1) too, as the Reds pounded out four straight singles, driving in three runs to tie the score.

“It was a tough first game,” Smyly said. “I got staked a three-run lead early. There’s just a lot of weak contact that was going for hits.”

Hosmer’s two-run double off left-hander Young in the fifth put the Cubs ahead 6-4. He was 0-for-7 coming into the game.

“The first hit is always a relief,” Hosmer said.

Vosler who entered the game as a pinch-runner in the second, hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Smyly to put the Reds ahead 7-6.

“Can’t give up a three-run homer to a lefty,” Smyly said.

Vosler, a former Cubs minor-leaguer. has two home runs and four extra-base hits in 11 at-bats since making the club.

“It was on my mind a little bit facing the Cubs,” Vosler said. “I got drafted by them. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to put together good at-bats but a three-run shot feels a little better against your former team for sure.”

Cincinnati, which began last season 3-22, is off to a 3-1 start.

HOT START

Dansby Swanson is the first Cubs player since at least 1901 with at least three three-hit games in the team’s first four games of a season. “Quality at-bat, after quality at-bat,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Dansby’s been our best player for sure so far.”

CLOSE CALL

Patrick Wisdom was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but remained in the game. He said the wrist was not a factor in his sacrifice bunt attempt with two runners on in the seventh which resulted in a pop out to the pitcher. “The matchup favored us to get the runners over to second and third,” Ross said. “It just didn’t work out.” X-rays on Wisdom’s wrist were negative. “I dodged a bullet,” Wisdom said. “Well, I really didn’t dodge it.”

WELCOME BACK

Former Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart was honored with a video tribute in the first inning. Barnhart made 744 appearances for the Reds. He was signed as a free agent by the Cubs in December.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) threw a live BP session on Sunday. He is expected to throw again on April 5.

Reds: CF Jose Barrero, who made his first start in center field since 2021, left the game with right hamstring tightness after his single in the second inning.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski will face Reds RHP Luis Cessa. —

