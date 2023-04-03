Brewers’ Mark Attanasio: Renovation talks in ‘early innings’

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio offered a reminder that negotiations were still in the “early innings” as he discussed legislation on financing renovations to American Family Field.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, issued a proposal this year to spend $290 million on repairs to American Family Field under an agreement in which the Brewers would extend their lease by 13 years, through 2043.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last month the proposal was likely dead in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Vos expressed optimism that Republicans could come up with a better deal that would require a longer commitment for the Brewers to stay in Milwaukee.

“I think the fans deserve a facility like this and I think one of the reasons they come out is the ballpark experience,” Attanasio said Monday before the Brewers’ home opener with the New York Mets. “So we really just want to continue to maintain that. And look, I want the team to be here forever. So, we want this to be forever a special place.”

The Brewers’ lease expires in 2030. American Family Field has been the Brewers’ home stadium since 2001, when it was known as Miller Park.

“Other stadiums of similar vintage, they’re talking about needing brand-new ballparks, and here we just want to continue to maintain this,” Attanasio said. “So, we’ll see. It’s early innings, and I guess there’s a lot of baseball to be played. I don’t know if we got off to as good a start as we got off to this weekend in Chicago, but we’re off to a pretty good start.”

The Brewers opened their season by winning two of three games from the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Attanasio also addressed the contract status of 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, two-time All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff and shortstop Willy Adames, who has been selected team MVP by the Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America each of the last two seasons.

All three players have one more year of arbitration eligibility before they could become free agents at the end of the 2024 season.

“I’m always eternally optimistic,” Attanasio said. “I also recognize that the three of them are about as good as you can get in the sport at their positions. And so there’s the challenge of what those contracts would be. They’d be deservedly significant, and we’ll just take it, it’s pretty much a season at a time now because most guys don’t want to talk in season. We’ll see what the season and the offseason bring.”

They’re not the only notable Brewers facing uncertain futures. Craig Counsell, the NL’s longest-tenured active manager, has a contract set to expire after this season. Counsell has one son playing college baseball at Minnesota and another who has committed to play at Michigan next season.

Attanasio said that “we’d love to keep him here, obviously.”

“He’s had a couple World Series rings (as a player), got now two sons going to play college baseball, you’d always imagine you’d be watching them play,” Attanasio said. “They’re only going to be playing college baseball once.

“So on the other side of things, he’s really enjoying what he does here. And he is, as you know, very impactful. I think back to when I first talked to Craig about doing this in 2015. He said the only thing he felt he had left to do in baseball was bring a World Series to Milwaukee. And so that’s still a goal of his, so we’ll see how he balances all of that.”

Attanasio spoke to Brewers beat reporters for the first time since the team sent four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres at last year’s trade deadline.

The Brewers were leading the NL Central at the time of the trade but staggered afterward and finished seven games behind St. Louis and one game out of the NL’s final wild-card spot, snapping a franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances.

“There was a lot of commentary last year about the Hader trade, which we all know,” Attanasio said. “But what was missed in the commentary is we’re desperately trying to compete for a long period of time. And so we stumbled last season with that trade, but now we have (catcher) William Contreras here. Things like that show the confidence I have in our baseball ops group to keep finding that next guy.”

The Brewers acquired Contreras – a 2022 All-Star – from Atlanta as part of the multi-team trade that enabled the Braves to land catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland.

Vosler’s three-run blast lifts Reds past Cubs 7-6

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 11:11 PM EDT
Getty Images
CINCINNATI (AP) Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, hit a go-ahead three-run home run, his second of the season, as the Cincinnati Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Monday. Cody Bellinger collected his first hit as a Cub: a three-run home run in the first.

“It is so much fun just to watch Jason (Vosler),” Reds manager David Bell said. “He didn’t even start the game but he stayed ready. He is excited to show what kind of player he is. He winds up being a big part of a great win.”

Derek Law stranded the tying and go-ahead runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. Alex Young (1-0) earned the victory.

Bellinger, who was 0-for-11 to begin his Cubs career, launched a 3-1 pitch from Connor Overton with two runners aboard in the first to make the score 3-0.

“Felt like it was coming,” Eric Hosmer said, of Bellinger’s first hit. “He’s hit some hard balls. The ball was flying out at BP today. Just felt like one of those days.”

But it was a rough first inning for Drew Smyly (0-1) too, as the Reds pounded out four straight singles, driving in three runs to tie the score.

“It was a tough first game,” Smyly said. “I got staked a three-run lead early. There’s just a lot of weak contact that was going for hits.”

Hosmer’s two-run double off left-hander Young in the fifth put the Cubs ahead 6-4. He was 0-for-7 coming into the game.

“The first hit is always a relief,” Hosmer said.

Vosler who entered the game as a pinch-runner in the second, hit a go-ahead, three-run home run off Smyly to put the Reds ahead 7-6.

“Can’t give up a three-run homer to a lefty,” Smyly said.

Vosler, a former Cubs minor-leaguer. has two home runs and four extra-base hits in 11 at-bats since making the club.

“It was on my mind a little bit facing the Cubs,” Vosler said. “I got drafted by them. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to put together good at-bats but a three-run shot feels a little better against your former team for sure.”

Cincinnati, which began last season 3-22, is off to a 3-1 start.

HOT START

Dansby Swanson is the first Cubs player since at least 1901 with at least three three-hit games in the team’s first four games of a season. “Quality at-bat, after quality at-bat,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Dansby’s been our best player for sure so far.”

CLOSE CALL

Patrick Wisdom was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but remained in the game. He said the wrist was not a factor in his sacrifice bunt attempt with two runners on in the seventh which resulted in a pop out to the pitcher. “The matchup favored us to get the runners over to second and third,” Ross said. “It just didn’t work out.” X-rays on Wisdom’s wrist were negative. “I dodged a bullet,” Wisdom said. “Well, I really didn’t dodge it.”

WELCOME BACK

Former Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart was honored with a video tribute in the first inning. Barnhart made 744 appearances for the Reds. He was signed as a free agent by the Cubs in December.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) threw a live BP session on Sunday. He is expected to throw again on April 5.

Reds: CF Jose Barrero, who made his first start in center field since 2021, left the game with right hamstring tightness after his single in the second inning.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Hayden Wesneski will face Reds RHP Luis Cessa. —

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports