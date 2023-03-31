Nimmo’s 2-run double sends Scherzer, Mets past Marlins 5-3

Associated PressMar 31, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MIAMI – Brandon Nimmo broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double, sending Max Scherzer and the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Thursday.

Scherzer (1-0) coughed up a three-run lead but threw six solid innings in a matchup with NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara as the Mets improved to 41-21 on opening day – the best record in baseball.

Garrett Cooper tied it 3-all in the sixth with a two-run homer off Scherzer. Jacob Stallings led off the inning with a single and scored on Luis Arraez‘s double.

“Ran into a little trouble there in the sixth, a couple extra hits and a homer really kind of puts a sour taste in your mouth finishing the day,” Scherzer said.

Nimmo had three RBIs from the leadoff spot after re-signing with the Mets in the offseason for $162 million over eight years. He ripped a low slider from reliever Tanner Scott (0-1) into center field to put New York ahead 5-3 in the seventh, propelling the Mets to their 41st win in the past 53 openers.

“The slider stayed over home plate,” Nimmo said. “I kind of dug it out a little bit and was able to get the barrel there. Just happy to see it fall and get past Jazz (Chisholm Jr.) and let the guys run.”

Nimmo also had a sacrifice fly that scored Daniel Vogelbach for a 1-0 lead.

Before the opener, the Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team.

Miami fell to 12-19 on opening day as rookie manager Skip Schumaker began his Marlins tenure with a loss.

Arraez was 2 for 4 and had a leadoff single in his first Marlins at-bat after Minnesota traded him to Miami in the offseason. The addition of last year’s AL batting champion was meant to be a huge lift for Miami’s offense, which was among the worst in the majors last season.

Scherzer permitted four hits and struck out six. The three-time Cy Young Award winner walked two in his first opening-day start with the Mets.

Drew Smith and newcomers Brooks Raley and David Robertson combined to strike out six over three shutout innings of one-hit relief.

Robertson, filling in as closer after Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending injury in the World Baseball Classic, got three outs for the save.

Alcantara was lifted after giving up two walks and two singles that led to two runs in the sixth. He finished with an uncharacteristic four walks and struck out two.

“First game. I know I have more opportunities to not walk anybody,” Alcantara said. “I just have to keep working hard.”

The Mets made it 2-0 in the sixth when Lindor’s sacrifice fly drove in Nimmo. Big league batting champ Jeff McNeil added an RBI single, despite being hit with a pitch clock violation when Pete Alonso, who drew a walk in the previous plate appearance, was late getting back to first base on a foul ball.

FALSE START

Chisholm made his debut in center field after moving from second base when the Marlins added Arraez. Chisholm committed a costly throwing error in the sixth that allowed Starling Marte to advance from first to second. Marte eventually scored.

AN MVP RETURNS

Miami’s 1997 World Series MVP, Liván Hernández, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Jeff Conine before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Verlander will continue throwing at moderate intensity and will undergo more scans in a week. … Díaz (torn right patellar tendon) was placed on the 60-day IL. … RHP Bryce Montes de Oca (Tommy John surgery) and four others were put on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 27: RHP Sam Coonrod (right lat strain), RHP Stephen Ridings (right lat strain), LHP José Quintana (left rib fracture) and RHP Elieser Hernandez (right shoulder strain).

Marlins: LHP Steven Okert (left adductor strain), RHP Tommy Nance (right shoulder strain) and RHP Nic Enright (Hodgkin’s Lymphoma) were all placed on the 15-day IL. … INF Yuli Gurriel was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville. … RHP Max Meyer was put on the 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery).

UP NEXT

The series continues Friday with New York LHP David Peterson facing LHP Jesus Luzardo.

Swanson, Stroman help Cubs beat Brewers 4-0 on opening day

Associated PressMar 31, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO – Right after it was over, Dansby Swanson soaked in one more moment in a very special debut with the Chicago Cubs.

He finally got to enjoy the victory song at Wrigley Field.

“Hearing ‘Go Cubs Go’ is a lot better when you’re on the team,” the All-Star shortstop said.

Swanson had three hits and Marcus Stroman worked six scoreless innings, breezing past baseball’s first pitch-clock violation on his way to a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday on opening day.

Swanson’s first hit with his new team was an RBI single that sparked a four-run third. He tacked on two more singles and played his usual solid defense, including the turn on a key double play.

“Great debut for him,” manager David Ross said.

Swanson signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with Chicago in free agency, leaving the Atlanta Braves after seven seasons. The addition of the Georgia native was the marquee move in a busy offseason for the Cubs after finishing third in the NL Central with a 74-88 record.

“It was just an amazing day,” Swanson said. “It’s an amazing city, organization. Couldn’t be more grateful to be here.”

Milwaukee was limited to singles for rookie Brice Turang, Willy Adames, Brian Anderson and William Contreras. It also was a tough day for Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who allowed four hits and issued three walks in five innings.

“We put some runners on, but there wasn’t many hits for both sides today,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Stroman struck out eight and walked three in the first start of his second season with the Cubs. Keegan Thompson and Brad Boxberger each got three outs before Michael Fulmer finished the four-hitter.

Milwaukee threatened in the third, loading the bases with one out. But Rowdy Tellez bounced to second baseman Nico Hoerner for the start of a 4-6-3 double play.

“Once I saw it being hit at Nico, I had the utmost confidence in me that it was going to be rolled,” Stroman said.

The inning featured the majors’ first violation of its new pitch clock. With no outs, Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa pointed to his left wrist and then pointed at Stroman in announcing the violation.

The automatic ball made it a 2-2 count, and Yelich ended up with a walk. But there was never any sign of any protest from Stroman.

Major League Baseball introduced the pitch clock this season to speed the pace of play. Players have 30 seconds to resume play between batters. Between pitches, pitchers have 15 seconds with nobody on and 20 seconds if there is a baserunner. Batters must be in the box and alert to the pitcher with at least eight seconds on the clock.

“It’s definitely not easy to be a pitcher out there and feel rushed at times,” Stroman said.

The Cubs went ahead to stay in the bottom half of the third. Swanson singled home Miles Mastrobuoni and scored on Trey Mancini‘s single. Hoerner scored on a throwing error on shortstop Adames.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Turang became the seventh player in franchise history to make his big league debut in the team’s opening-day lineup. The list also includes Hall of Famers Robin Yount (1974) and Paul Molitor (1978).

The 23-year-old Turang wore a suit to the ballpark.

“I thought that was just awesome,” Counsell said with a grin. “And he said his dad told him to do it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 3B Luis Urías appeared to tweak his left hamstring trying to beat out a comebacker in the ninth. “We’ll let him calm down just from the adrenaline stuff and then evaluate it,” Counsell said.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and RHP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) and LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) were placed on the 15-day IL. Each IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.

UP NEXT

Following an off day, right-hander Brandon Woodruff and left-hander Justin Steele take the mound on Saturday afternoon. Woodruff went 13-4 with a 3.05 ERA in 27 starts for Milwaukee last year. Steele went 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA in a career-best 24 starts for Chicago.