Rutschman has five hits in opener, Orioles outlast Red Sox 10-9

Associated PressMar 30, 2023, 11:59 PM EDT
BOSTON – The last time Adley Rutschman recalls feeling this level of emotion on a baseball field was playing in front of intimate, 5,000-seat crowds in college at Oregon State.

He trumped that experience at Fenway Park on Thursday in his first career opening day start.

“This blows that out of the water,” Rutschman said.

Rutschman became the first catcher in major league history with five hits in an opener, and the Baltimore Orioles survived a wild ninth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 10-9.

“To have that close game in the ninth inning and the crowd get so loud. You kind of sit there and say, ‘This is pretty cool,’” said Rutschman, the top overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Rutschman – who debuted for the Orioles last May and quickly became indispensable to the young, resurgent club – homered in his first at-bat and finished 5-for-5 with a career-best four RBIs and a walk on a chilly day at Fenway Park, with a temperature of 38 degrees at first pitch.

Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, which finished with 15 hits, nine walks and five stolen bases.

Kyle Gibson (1-0) allowed four runs and six hits over five-plus innings to earn his first opening-day victory since his 2021 All-Star season with Texas. Gibson gave up an RBI groundout in the first inning before retiring nine straight Red Sox hitters.

The Orioles nearly gave the game away in the ninth.

With Baltimore leading 10-7, closer Félix Bautista walked pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia. Alex Verdugo followed with a single and advanced to second on an error by center fielder Cedric Mullins.

Rafael Devers struck out. Justin Turner then reached on an infield single to third when Urias’ throw was wide, scoring Tapia. Masataka Yoshida grounded to shortstop Jorge Mateo, who stepped on second for the force but threw wildly to first, allowing Verdugo to score.

Bautista struck out Adam Duvall on three pitches to end it and earn the save.

The Orioles scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-2 lead. Baltimore led 10-4 before Bryan Baker allowed three runs in the eighth to give the Red Sox some hope.

The eighth could have been even better for the Red Sox had Devers, who led off the inning, not become the first player in major league history to strike out on a pitch clock violation. Devers was looking down and kicking debris off his cleats when umpire Lance Barksdale signaled a violation that resulted in strike three.

“There’s no excuse,” said Alex Cora, who dropped to 0-5 in opening-day games as Boston’s manager. “They know the rules.”

Boston offseason addition and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber (0-1) struggled in his Fenway debut, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

“Less than ideal,” Kluber said. “Didn’t turn out the way I would have hoped for.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Christian Arroyo stayed in the game after taking an inadvertent cleat to the side of his head in the second inning. Arroyo was applying a tag to Rutschman at second base as he attempted to stretch out a single. Rutschman’s leg flipped over as he slid awkwardly. … LHP James Paxton was placed on the 15-day inured list (retroactive to March 27) with a strained right hamstring.

GOOD COMPANY

Rutschman, one of six Baltimore players making his first opening-day appearance, became the youngest Oriole to homer in his first opening-day at-bat since Cal Ripken Jr. in 1984.

BIG BAGS

The Orioles took advantage of MLB’s bigger bases – going from 15- to 18-inch squares – that are being used for the first time this season. Baltimore hadn’t stolen five bases in a game since last June 24 against the White Sox. Mullins and Jorge Mateo swiped two bags apiece, and Adam Frazier got a huge jump on his steal against reliever Ryan Brasier. There was nothing Boston catcher Reese McGuire could do to stop them and on the majority of Baltimore’s steals, he didn’t bother to throw.

FINAL SPOTS

Right-hander Kaleb Ort and Tapia earned Boston’s final two roster spots to open the season. Tapia got the nod over Jarren Duran, who was sent down to Triple-A Worcester. Ort pitched a scoreless sixth with one strikeout Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer will make is sixth career start against Boston when the three-game series resumes on Saturday. In 11 road starts last season, he went 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale, who has pitched in only 11 games over the past three years due to injuries, is set to begin his seventh season in Boston.

Guardians complete deals with All-Star 2B Giménez, Stephan

Associated PressMar 30, 2023, 11:56 PM EDT
SEATTLE – The Cleveland Guardians locked up two more key players to long-term contracts before opening another season.

The AL Central champions signed All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez to a seven-year contract and completed a four-year deal with reliever Trevor Stephan on Thursday before facing the Mariners in their first game of 2023.

Giménez’s $106.5 million deal, which was previously reported by the AP, runs through the 2029 season and includes a $23 million club option for 2030. Stephan’s contract goes through 2026 and includes club options for 2027 and 2028.

“It was special. I told my wife, my mom, my grandma, and they were they were extremely happy,” Giménez said. “That was one moment we were expecting, not this soon, but we were kind of ready. The excitement was a lot.”

The 24-year-old Giménez was one of the league’s best all-around players last season, batting .297 with 17 homers and 69 RBIs while winning a Gold Glove. Giménez, who finished sixth in MVP voting, was the key piece for Cleveland when they traded All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets in 2021.

Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, said the negotiations with Giménez “took a lot of twists and turns” before the sides reached an agreement that gives both security going forward.

“We just believe in Andrés as a player and as a person,” Antonetti said. “We think he has a really bright future ahead of him. So, we looked and spent a lot of time thinking about ways in which we could extend the time he would be with us and thankfully he had an interest in doing that.”

With Giménez signed along with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez (seven years, $141 million through 2028), the Guardians are guaranteed to go forward with two of the game’s top infielders. The team has also discussed an extension with shortstop Amed Rosario.

A year ago, the Guardians wrapped up their deal – the largest in club history – for Ramírez on the eve of opening day.

“Hopefully they’re foundational pieces to allow us to be successful championship-caliber teams because we believe they’re both elite players and that’s a great starting point for building good teams moving forward,” Antonetti said. “It also allows us to plan around them and understand what our commitments are, what our team could look like and where we may want to complement that group.”

Stephan was dominant last season while helping the Guardians run away with the division.

The right-hander went 6-5 with three saves and a 2.69 ERA in 66 appearances. A Rule 5 Draft section in 2020, Stephan led the club with 82 strikeouts in relief and gave manager Terry Francona a dependable set-up man for elite closer Emmanuel Clase.

Stephan, 27, turned it up in the postseason, striking out 11 of 18 batters faced over 5 2/3 hitless innings. Stephan said conversations about a long-term contract started early in spring training and progressed quickly.

“I feel like they made a fair offer. We got to a fair number that it was competitive through those arbitration years and this is where I wanted to be,” Stephan said. “This is organization I like pitching for. I feel like they give me the best chance to be successful and it’s just a stepping stone to playing in this league a long time.”

NOTES: Starter Triston McKenzie was officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain. He’s been shut down for at least two weeks before he’ll be re-evaluated. The team said it’s possible he could miss up to two weeks. For now, Hunter Gaddis is filling McKenzie’s rotation slot and will start Friday’s game against the Mariners. RHP Xzavion Curry has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Gaddis’ bullpen spot.