Federal judge OKs $185M deal in minor leaguers’ suit vs MLB

Associated PressMar 30, 2023, 12:10 AM EDT
A $185 million settlement in a lawsuit by minor leaguers against Major League Baseball for violating federal minimum wage laws was approved Wednesday by a federal judge.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero issued his approval in a 36-page order in federal court in San Francisco, finding objections to the settlement were without merit. The approval will not be effective for 30 days, allowing time for appeals.

Notification of the settlement was sent ahead of approval to about 24,000 players potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players in the $5,000 to $5,500 range.

“After nine years of litigation, we are extremely pleased that the court has approved this historic settlement,” Korein Tillery, a law firm representing players, said in a statement. “The settlement is a landmark result that will provide much-needed back pay to thousands of minor league players, and will cause important changes to their contracts.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association took over representation of players with minor league contracts last September and has been negotiating for an initial collective bargaining agreement ahead of the start of the minor league season on Friday.

MLB did not comment on Spero’s approval.

The deal was announced May 10. Of the settlement, $55 million will go to attorneys’ fees, about $4.65 million to litigation costs, $995,000 in settlement administration expenses, $600,000 to class representatives in payments of $15,000 to 40 people and $37,500 to five named plaintiffs who are not class representatives in payments of $7,500 each. About $1.7 million will go to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

Spero denied an objection by Eddy Vizcaino, a Pittsburgh minor league outfielder from 2015-18 who wanted more than his estimate of about $135.54, and another by Yadel Marti, Helder Velazquez, Jose Diaz and Brahiam Maldonado.

The suit was filed in 2014 by first baseman/outfielder Aaron Senne, a 10th-round pick of the Marlins in 2009 who retired in 2013, and two other retired players who had been lower-round selections: Kansas City infielder Michael Liberto and San Francisco pitcher Oliver Odle. They claimed violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage and overtime requirements for a work week they estimated at 50 to 60 hours.

The settlement covers all players with minor league contracts who played in the California League for at least seven straight days starting on Feb. 7, 2010, through the settlement’s preliminary approval last Aug. 26; players who participated in spring training, extended spring training or instructional leagues in Florida from Feb. 7, 2009, through last Aug. 26; and players who participated in spring training, extended spring training or instructional leagues in Arizona from Feb. 7, 2011, through last Aug. 26.

For players in those groups to be eligible, their participation must have occurred before signing a major league contract.

AP Source: Minor leaguers reach five-year labor deal with MLB

Associated PressMar 30, 2023, 12:17 AM EDT
NEW YORK – Minor league players reached a historic initial collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball on Wednesday that will more than double player salaries, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.

As part of the five-year deal, MLB agreed during the contract not to reduce minor league affiliates from the current 120.

The sides reached the deal two days before the start of the minor league season and hours after a federal judge gave final approval to a $185 million settlement reached with MLB last May of a lawsuit filed in 2014 alleging violations of federal minimum wage laws.

Union staff recommended approval and about 5,500 minor leaguers were expected to vote on Thursday. MLB teams must also vote to approve and are expected to do so over the next week.

Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $45,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.

Most players will be guaranteed housing, and players at Double-A and Triple-A will be given a single room. Players below Double-A will have the option of exchanging club housing for a stipend. The domestic violence and drug policies will be covered by the union agreement. Players who sign for the first time at 19 or older can become minor league free agents after six seasons instead of seven.

Major leaguers have been covered by a labor contract since 1968 and the average salary has soared from $17,000 in 1967 to an average of $4.22 million last season. Full-season minor leaguers earned as little as $10,400 last year.

The Major League Baseball Players Association took over as the bargaining representative of the roughly 5,500 players with minor league contracts last September after a lightning 17-day organization drive.

Minor leaguers players will receive four weeks of retroactive spring training pay for this year. They will get $625 weekly for spring training and offseason training camp and $250 weekly for offseason workouts at home.

Beginning in 2024, teams can have a maximum of 165 players under contract during the season and 175 during the offseason, down from the current 190 and 180.

The union will take over group licensing rights for players.

Negotiating for players was led by Tony Clark, Bruce Meyer, Harry Marino, Ian Penny and Matt Nussbaum. MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem headed management’s bargainers.