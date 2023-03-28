Report: Nico Hoerner, Cubs agree to 3-year, $35M deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs locked up another infielder, agreeing to a three-year, $35 million contract with Nico Hoerner.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal begins with the 2024 season.

Hoerner, who turns 26 in May, is moving back to second base this year after he was the team’s regular shortstop in 2022. The Cubs signed All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in December.

The new deal for Hoerner means the team could have its middle infield in place through the 2026 season.

Hoerner was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford University. He made his big league debut the following year, batting .282 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 20 games.

Hoerner is coming off a breakout season, batting .281 with a career-best 10 homers, 55 RBIs and 20 steals in 135 games. He played in a total of 112 games over his first three years in the majors.

Chicago had struggled to re-sign its own players in recent years, trading Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez at the 2021 deadline. All-Star outfielder Ian Happ, a first-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, is eligible for free agency after the upcoming season.

The Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day.

Brewers sign Voit, designate Hiura for assignment

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers signed first baseman Luke Voit and designated Keston Hiura for assignment as part of a flurry of moves they made to prepare for the start of the season.

Voit had arrived in camp on a minor-league deal at the start of spring training but opted out of that contract last week, enabling him to negotiate with other teams. The 2020 MLB home-run leader instead stayed with the Brewers on a one-year, major-league deal that includes a club option for 2024.

The 32-year-old Voit batted .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs and a .308 on-base percentage in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. Voit’s best year came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted .277 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games with the New York Yankees.

Hiura, 26, posted a .938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in 2019 but hasn’t approached that production since. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.

The Brewers also indicated rookie second baseman Brice Turang, right-handed pitcher Gus Varland and utilityman Owen Miller have made the major-league roster.

Varland, 26, was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers. That means Brewers must keep him on their major-leaguer roster all season or place him on waivers. If he clears waivers, Varland must be offered back to the Dodgers for $50,000.

Turang, 23, batted .286 with a .360 on-base percentage, 13 homers, 78 RBIs and 34 steals in 131 games for Triple-A Nashville last season.

Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers and 51 RBIs in 130 games for the Cleveland Guardians last season.

In other moves, the Brewers optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Nashville and reassigned outfielders Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer to minor-league camp.

The Brewers open the season at Chicago against the Cubs.