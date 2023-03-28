Mets cut Darin Ruf following failed trade, set Opening Day roster

Mar 28, 2023
NEW YORK — Darin Ruf was cut by the Mets as the team set its Opening Day roster, ending his brief stint in New York following a failed trade.

Speedy outfielder Tim Locastro won the final bench spot over Ruf, acquired from San Francisco at the trade deadline last August to provide the right-handed half of a DH platoon with Daniel Vogelbach.

Ruf, however, batted only .152 with no homers, seven RBIs and a .413 OPS in 74 plate appearances over 28 games with the Mets.

Bothered by a sore wrist this spring, he went 5 for 30 (.167) with one RBI, two extra-base hits, nine strikeouts and a .498 OPS in 11 Grapefruit League games.

To get him, the Mets sent J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and minor league pitchers Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour to the Giants. Davis thrived at the plate in San Francisco last year and Szapucki was moved to the bullpen, where he compiled a 1.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 10 relief outings covering 13 2/3 innings.

The 36-year-old Ruf was designated for assignment, meaning the club has seven days to trade, release or send him outright to the minors. He is still due $3.25 million from the Mets.

“It was a trade that didn’t work out. Plain and simple,” general manager Billy Eppler told reporters in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

In other moves, the Mets tabbed veteran right-hander Tommy Hunter for a bullpen role, selecting him to the major league roster after bringing him to camp on a minor league deal.

And with newcomer José Quintana sidelined until at least July following surgery to repair a stress fracture in his rib, fellow left-hander David Peterson won the vacant spot in the rotation over right-hander Tylor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Peterson is scheduled to start the second game of the season in Miami. He will be followed by new addition Justin Verlander, lining up the three-time AL Cy Young Award winner to pitch the home opener April 6 against the Marlins.

Max Scherzer will start the season opener against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, last year’s NL Cy Young Award winner. Japanese rookie Kodai Senga and veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco round out the rotation.

NOTES: RHP Dylan Bundy would get a $2 million contract if added to the 40-man roster. New York signed Bundy to a minor league deal to provide rotation depth. He went 8-8 with a 4.89 ERA in 29 starts for Minnesota last season.

Brewers sign Voit, designate Hiura for assignment

Mar 28, 2023
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers signed first baseman Luke Voit and designated Keston Hiura for assignment as part of a flurry of moves they made to prepare for the start of the season.

Voit had arrived in camp on a minor-league deal at the start of spring training but opted out of that contract last week, enabling him to negotiate with other teams. The 2020 MLB home-run leader instead stayed with the Brewers on a one-year, major-league deal that includes a club option for 2024.

The 32-year-old Voit batted .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs and a .308 on-base percentage in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. Voit’s best year came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted .277 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games with the New York Yankees.

Hiura, 26, posted a .938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in 2019 but hasn’t approached that production since. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.

The Brewers also indicated rookie second baseman Brice Turang, right-handed pitcher Gus Varland and utilityman Owen Miller have made the major-league roster.

Varland, 26, was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers. That means Brewers must keep him on their major-leaguer roster all season or place him on waivers. If he clears waivers, Varland must be offered back to the Dodgers for $50,000.

Turang, 23, batted .286 with a .360 on-base percentage, 13 homers, 78 RBIs and 34 steals in 131 games for Triple-A Nashville last season.

Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers and 51 RBIs in 130 games for the Cleveland Guardians last season.

In other moves, the Brewers optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Nashville and reassigned outfielders Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer to minor-league camp.

The Brewers open the season at Chicago against the Cubs.