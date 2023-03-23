NORTH PORT, Fla. – Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, the team said.
The Braves say an MRI showed the right-hander has “low-grade” inflammation and will not throw for seven days.
Iglesias was expected to move into the closer’s role after Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox. Iglesias, 33, had a combined 17 saves last season for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta.
With the Braves, Iglesias allowed only one earned run in 28 appearances for a 0.34 ERA with one save while serving mainly in a set-up role for Jansen.
Left-hander A.J. Minter and right-hander Joe Jiménez, acquired from Detroit in the offseason, are among the candidates to handle save situations at the start of the season.
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field during a spring training game Thursday after hurting his left knee while fielding a grounder.
Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions.
He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field.
Hoskins, who turned 30 last week, hit six homers in Philadelphia’s playoff run last season. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.
It could be another blow for the Phillies, who will be without top pitching prospect Andrew Painter for another few weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow. And slugger Bryce Harper isn’t expected back until around the All-Star break after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.