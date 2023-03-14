Keibert Ruiz $50M deal with Nationals could be worth $76M over 10 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Catcher Keibert Ruiz gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of his eight-year, $50 million contract with the Washington Nationals, a deal that could be worth $76 million over 10 seasons if the team exercises a pair of options.
The 24-year-old gets $1 million this year and $6 million next year as part of the contract. He gets $5 million annually from 2025-27, $7 million in 2029 and $9 million in both 2029 and 2030.
Washington’s options are for $12 million in 2031 and $14 million in 2032, with no buyouts.
Ruiz was among four players traded by the Dodgers to Washington in July 2021 for pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. Ruiz hit .251 last year with seven homers and 36 RBIs.
He has played in parts of three seasons and likely would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2024 season.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Corbin Carroll would make $134 million over nine years if the Arizona Diamondbacks exercise a 2031 option in his eight-year, $111 million contract.
The deal for the 22-year-old outfielder, is the largest guarantee for a player with less than 100 days of major league service. Carroll made his big league debut last Aug. 29 and has 38 days of service.
He topped the eight-year, $72 million contract for Atlanta outfielder Michael A. Harris, who had 81 days of service when he reached agreement last Aug. 16 on an eight-year, $72 million contract that begins this season. Harris was voted NL Rookie of the Year.
Carroll gets a $5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $3 million in 2024 and $5 million in 2025. He receives $10 million in 2026, $12 million in 2027, $14 million in 2028 – the three seasons he likely would have been eligible for arbitration.
Carroll’s deal calls for $28 million a year in both 2029 and 2030, years after he was in line to become a free agent. The Braves’ 2031 option is for $28 million with a $5 million buyout.
If he wins an MVP award in any year from 2028-30, his salaries for every following season would escalate by $5 million. If he finishes second through fifth in MVP voting those years, his salaries in remaining seasons would go up by $2.5 million. The maximum increase in any year is $7.5 million.
Carroll, selected 16th overall by Arizona in the 2019 amateur draft, hit .260 last season with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.