Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks agree to 8-year, $111 million deal

PHOENIX — Outfielder Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to an eight-year, $111 million contract that also has a club option for the 2031 season.
The D-backs announced the length of the deal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the financial terms. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose those details.
The 22-year-old Carroll is one of baseball’s top prospects and among the betting favorites – according to FanDuel Sportsbook – to win NL Rookie of the Year this season. Carroll was very good in a late-season cameo last season, batting .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.
The Diamondbacks aren’t historically a big-spending team but were willing to pay to make Carroll a franchise cornerstone. The soft-spoken speedster is a Seattle native.
He’s part of a young core of D-backs players, including outfielders Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, catcher Gabriel Moreno and pitchers Brandon Pfaadt, Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry. Arizona finished with a 74-88 record last season.
TOKYO – Martin Muzik hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning and the Czech Republic beat China 8-5 on Friday in the World Baseball Classic.
The Czech Republic overcame a 5-4 deficit in the ninth, with Filip Smola adding an RBI single in the team’s first game in Group A.
Matej Mensik also homered for the Czechs, connecting in the third. Marek Minarik was the winner, closing with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Hai Cheng Gong took the loss as China dropped to 0-2. It lost to Japan 8-1 on Thursday.
The all-amateur Czech team has had fun in Japan. A few of the players even went surfing in the run-up to the tournament during games in Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.
“We’re enjoying the Japanese stay,” Czech player Marek Chlup said. “At Miyazaki, some players swam.”
CUBA 13, PANAMA 4
TAICHUNG, Taiwan — Cuba pounded out 21 hits and picked up its first victory in the World Baseball Classic after losing its first two games in Group A.
Panama led 4-2 after two innings, breaking out with four runs in the second inning, keyed by a two-run homer by Ruben Tejada. But Cuba scored four runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and two more in the eighth for the lopsided victory.
Yoan Moncada was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and Yadir Drake went 4 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cubans.
Luis Miguel Tejada was the winning pitcher and Matthew Hardy picked up the loss for Panama.
Both teams a 1-2 in Group A play.