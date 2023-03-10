Phils pitching prospect Andrew Painter has sprained elbow

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 11:10 PM EST
Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter won’t throw for four weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow.

The 19-year-old right-hander’s fastball touched 99 mph in his spring training debut on March 1 against Minnesota, and he came into camp the next day and said he felt “tenderness” in his elbow.

He underwent an MRI on March 3 and the Phillies said Friday that a second opinion confirmed a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

Medical staff and Painter’s doctor recommended Painter rest for four weeks from the date of injury and then begin a light tossing progression.

“It’s pretty mild,” Painter told reporters at spring training. “This is just kind of something we’re going to take cautiously.”

Philadelphia has been cautious with Painter throughout the minor leagues. Painter sprinted through Philadelphia’s system in 2022, going 6-2 with a 1.48 ERA in 26 appearances spread across two Class A squads and Double-A Reading.

Painter emerged the top candidate to win the Phillies’ fifth-starter job as he attempted to crack the starting rotation before his 20th birthday on April 10. That role could fall to Bailey Falter.

Painter said he felt ‘pretty confident” he would return to pitch this season and could avoid surgery.

“The plan is to start tossing, hopefully three or four weeks,” he said. “See where that goes and how it feels and go from there.”

The 6-foot-7 Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus. He, nearly reached 100 mph on the radar gun while facing Carlos Correa in the first inning last week.

Czech Republic beats China 8-5 at WBC, Cuba gets its 1st win

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 11:15 PM EST
Kenta Harada/Getty Images
TOKYO – Martin Muzik hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning and the Czech Republic beat China 8-5 on Friday in the World Baseball Classic.

The Czech Republic overcame a 5-4 deficit in the ninth, with Filip Smola adding an RBI single in the team’s first game in Group A.

Matej Mensik also homered for the Czechs, connecting in the third. Marek Minarik was the winner, closing with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Hai Cheng Gong took the loss as China dropped to 0-2. It lost to Japan 8-1 on Thursday.

The all-amateur Czech team has had fun in Japan. A few of the players even went surfing in the run-up to the tournament during games in Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.

“We’re enjoying the Japanese stay,” Czech player Marek Chlup said. “At Miyazaki, some players swam.”

CUBA 13, PANAMA 4

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) – Cuba pounded out 21 hits and picked up its first victory in the World Baseball Classic after losing its first two games in Group A.

Panama led 4-2 after two innings, breaking out with four runs in the second inning, keyed by a two-run homer by Ruben Tejada. But Cuba scored four runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and two more in the eighth for the lopsided victory.

Yoan Moncada was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and Yadir Drake went 4 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cubans.

Luis Miguel Tejada was the winning pitcher and Matthew Hardy picked up the loss for Panama.

Both teams a 1-2 in Group A play.