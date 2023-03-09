Phillies’ Harper says could return by the All-Star break

Associated PressMar 9, 2023, 6:12 PM EST
0 Comments

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper joined his teammates at spring training and hasn’t ruled out being back by the All-Star break following Tommy John surgery.

“Things can change either way,” the two-time National League MVP Harper said Thursday. “I could be after, I could be before. But as right now that’s the date we kind of solidified. We’re not going to rush. We’re going to be smart about it.”

Dressed in red Phillies shorts with pinstripes and a white workout shirt, Harper sat on top of a picnic table outside the clubhouse.

“Just excited to be back out here, some sunshine and some warm weather,” Harper said. “Just really excited to be around the team again.”

Harper was hurt in April and last played right field on April 16 in Miami. He had surgery in November.

“Once I was done with surgery I took the time off that I needed to let it heal,” Harper said. “It’s still healing right now, still evolving. Just trying to see how I feel each day and go from there.”

Entering the fifth season of a $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper is currently taking swings with a bat but not facing pitches.

“I’ve never dealt with anything like an elbow, so definitely it’s different waters for me,” Harper said. “Just trying to take it day by day.”

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said Harper is making progress and added hitting off a tee on Thursday. Harper will hit every other day for the time being.

Thomson added that Harper probably won’t take batting practice before spring training ends.

“You’ve got a lot of steps to go through,” Thomson said. “It’s just how he progresses through this, his stages. We’re going to take it slow with him. Obviously, he’s a great player and we want him back 100%.”

Harper had a platelet-rich plasma injection on his elbow in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season, helping lead the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009. They lost to Houston in six games.

“We’re thankful for the DH, again,” Harper said with a smile. “I was so against it, right? But I’m all about it, and I love during it, too.”

Harper will DH when he returns, It is expected to be awhile before he starts a throwing program.

“Of course, I want to play the outfield,” Harper said “I want to get back out there and be in front of the fans in right field doing my stuff and hearing it from all the teams (fans) in the league, too.”

Thomson couldn’t say yet if Harper will play in the outfield this year.

“It all depends on how he heals and gets into his throwing program,” Thomson said. “How all that works out. I don’t think it’s out of the question.”

Harper missed two months last season after breaking a thumb when he was hit by a pitch in late June. The 30-year old hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 99 games.

Harper batted .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games. His two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning captured the pennant for the Phillies in a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had an active offseason, adding shortstop Trea Turner, infielder Josh Harrison, and pitchers Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm.

Turner signed a $300 million, 11-year deal after hitting .298 with 21 homers 100 RBIs, 101 runs and 27 stolen bases last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The people of Philadelphia are going to love this guy just because of the way he plays,” Harper said.

Japan, Australia, Netherlands win in World Baseball Classic

Associated PressMar 9, 2023, 10:15 PM EST
Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images
1 Comment

TOKYO – Shohei Ohtani allowed one hit in the four innings he pitched, struck out five and was the winning pitcher Thursday in Japan’s 8-1 victory over China in Group B at the World Baseball Classic.

Ohtani also doubled off the left field wall in the fourth to score two at the Tokyo Dome and increase Japan’s lead to 3-0.

The fans got what they came for – Ohtani pitching, hitting and not disappointing the 41,616 who showed up.

Japan eventually won in a game closer than expected until the hosts broke it open late.

Besides Ohtani, the fan favorite was Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals, who made a sprawling catch is center and also led off and hit the first pitch he saw for a single in the first.

China cut the lead to 3-1 in the sixth on Pei Liang’s home run, but Japan got it back in the seventh to make it 4-1 on a homer by Shugo Maki.

The Japanese added four runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Japan will next play South Korea on Friday while China takes on the Czech Republic.

AUSTRALIA 8, SOUTH KOREA 7

TOKYO (AP) – Robbie Perkins hit one of Australia’s three homers to beat South Korea in Group B at the Tokyo Dome.

Australia, leading 5-4 in the top of the eighth, put the game away with a three-run shot by Perkins. The blast came off Hyeon-Jong Yang, who had entered in relief in the inning and made only seven pitches and got no one out.

Australia went ahead 2-0 in the fifth, but South Korea rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. That came on Euiji Yang’s three-run, line-drive home run to left field.

South Korea added another run in the sixth. But Australia scored three in the seventh to take the lead.

The seventh inning also featured a three-run homer from Robbie Glendinning, with Australia living off its power game.

South Korea scored three runs in its eighth – on five walks and a hit batter – to cut the lead to 8-7 but could not break through in the ninth.

NETHERLANDS 3, PANAMA 1

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) – The Netherlands, after beating Cuba in the opener, won its second game in two days in Group A.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the third to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead. Jurickson Profar added to the lead in the fifth with another one-run home run.

Panama’s Erasmo Caballero cut the lead to 2-1 in the sixth on an single that scored Jose Ramos.

The Netherlands picked up its final run in the eight when Bogaerts scored on a wild pitch by Alberto Baldonado.

ITALY 6, CUBA 3 (10 innings)

TAICHUNG, Taiwan (AP) – Cuba lost its second game in Group A play, falling to Italy in what is a disappointing start for what used to be Latin America’s top power.

Brett Sullivan’s sacrifice in the sixth scored Sal Frelick and gave Italy a 1-0 lead. The Italians made it 2-0 in the seventh on a double by Miles Mastrobuoni that scored Nicky Lopez.

Cuba cut the lead to 2-1 in its half of the seventh on an RBI single from Lorenzo Quintana that scored Erisbel Arruebarrena.

In the eighth, Arruebarrena tried to save Cuba and tied the game on a single scoring Alfredo Despaigne.

The game went to extra innings with Italy scoring four in the 10th to clinch the victory. Cuba picked up one in the bottom of the 10th.

Italy is 1-0 and faces winless Taiwan on Friday. Cuba faces Panama next.