Braves still hopeful Kyle Wright has time to be ready for season

Associated PressMar 7, 2023, 5:59 PM EST
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
Getty Images
The Atlanta Braves have reason to hope right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, still has time to be ready for opening day.

If Wright requires more time to prepare for the season, the Braves appear to be developing sufficient depth to fill their rotation.

Wright, 27, has yet to appear in a spring game after having a cortisone shot to address a right shoulder issue in January. He has said his shoulder feels good, but the Braves will be closely monitoring his progress after throwing a bullpen session and preparing to throw live batting practice.

If there are no setbacks, Wright could have time to pitch in three spring games, including one next week.

Wright was 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA to lead the majors in wins in his breakout 2022 season. The right-hander added six scoreless innings for Atlanta’s only win in their NL Division Series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wright is expected to join Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton as the first four pitchers in Atlanta’s rotation.

Meanwhile, right-hander Ian Anderson allowed only an unearned run and one hit over 2 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees. Right-hander Bryce Elder threw three scoreless innings against Houston.

With Mike Soroka slowed by a hamstring injury in his comeback from his second torn Achilles tendon, Anderson and Elder have been joined by Kolby Allard in the competition for the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Two of the three could open the season in the rotation if the Braves choose to give Wright more time to build up his pitch count.

TURNER’S CHICLETS UPDATE

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner says he and his “chiclets” are doing fine after he was hit in the face by a pitch in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. Turner needed 16 stitches but posted on his Twitter account that he is “feeling very fortunate” to have no broken bones and his “chiclets” intact.

The pitch from right-hander Matt Manning knocked the 38-year-old Turner to the ground. Medical personnel rushed to Turner at the plate. Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

Turner and his wife, Kourtney, posted thank you messages on their Twitter accounts for support from fans. Kourtney said Justin had a lot of swelling but was resting at home.

Turner, a two-time All-Star, signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Red Sox after nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LEARNING THE 8-SECOND RULE

Pittsburgh outfielder Andrew McCutchen was penalized an automatic strike for failing to enter the batter’s box and address the pitcher with eight seconds left on the pitch clock in the fourth inning against Toronto .

McCutchen appeared to be distracted by Blue Jays left-hander Ricky Tiedemann’s movement off the mound and then rushed to enter the box when Tiedemann returned to the mound. McCutchen’s hasty attempt to beat the eight-second count was too late, and the penalty drew boos from some fans.

McCutchen reached on an infield single in the Pirates’ 7-2 win.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes said he and other Brewers pitchers are working on taking advantage of the rule in their revised strategies against hitters. Burnes allowed six hits and three runs, two earned, in the Brewers’ 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

“The key to pitching is making the hitter uncomfortable in the box,” Burnes said, adding, “with the pitch clock, you can find ways to make the hitter even more uncomfortable in the box.”

CHASING REDS’ ROTATION SPOT

The Reds reassigned veteran right-hander Chase Anderson to the major league camp. It is an indication Anderson, 35, has a chance to earn an opening day roster spot for his 10th big league season.

The Reds need to fill two starting rotation slots behind their young trio of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft. Anderson, who signed a minor league contract on Feb. 18, pitched two scoreless innings against Colorado, allowing two hits and striking out five.

“Chase was like we saw at the end of last season,” said manager David Bell. “The first time we’ve seen him this year, really looked like he was in midseason form. He had a really good changeup, his velocity was really good.”

Anderson was 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine games with the Reds last season.

MLB shift limits raising batter spirits and averages so far

Associated PressMar 6, 2023, 7:37 PM EST
Cheryl Evans/The Republic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – When Yankees switch-hitter Aaron Hicks batted from the left side last season, he was almost always greeted by an infield shift – a wall of defenders camped in shallow right field.

So it was a striking moment in New York’s dugout when Hicks – facing a traditional infield alignment – hit his first clean single to right field early this spring training.

“He probably hasn’t seen that hit in about eight years,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Hicks and the rest of baseball’s most frequently shifted batters are getting used to a new reality – or rather, adjusting back to an old one – after Major League Baseball passed rules limiting infield shifts ahead of this season.

So far, those limits seem to be raising batter spirits – and they might be bolstering batting averages, too.

“I really hope this isn’t the year I start hitting the ball to the shortstop on the ground,” Yankees left-handed slugger Anthony Rizzo said with a smile. “Especially young left-handed hitters will be introduced to the 3-4 hole that’s been gone for about seven to eight years.”

Teams must now keep two infielders on each side of second base, all with their feet in the dirt when a pitch is delivered. The aim is to open up space for a few more singles in each game after data-driven teams spent the past decade carefully crafting defensive formations that targeted each hitter’s tendencies.

It’s too early in spring training to draw conclusions from the numbers, but key statistics are trending in a promising direction for hitters. Batting averages through the first 10 days of spring training are up to .263 in 2023 from .259 last season.

Crucially, left-handed hitters – the most frequent targets of the modern infield shift – are hitting .274 this spring, up from .255, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Righty averages have dropped from .262 to .255. Overall scoring is at 11.3 runs per game, up from 10.6.

There has been disagreement in the sport’s analytics community about how much impact the shift limits will have, but it does seems to be affecting hitters’ psyches, at least.

“Not getting thrown out from shallow right field on a line drive will be nice,” said Rizzo, shifted in 82.6% of his plate appearances last season.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said he has noticed some difference already this spring but expects more offense to come later as big league regulars play deeper into games.

“I think there’s been so many balls already this spring that if you look to if that happened last year, they were out. We had a defender there,” Cash said.

Umpires have broad discretion to enforce the league’s new guidelines, but some clubs are already testing how strict those rules are.

When lefty slugger Joey Gallo – shifted in 90% of his plate appearances last year – of the Minnesota Twins came to the plate in a game against the Boston Red Sox last week, Boston experimented with a loophole in the new rules, moving center fielder Adam Duvall to shallow right field and left fielder Raimel Tapia to center field.

That shift didn’t matter much as Gallo drew a walk, but such is the new reality in baseball as teams start searching for advantages to the rules in 2023.

Marlins first base coach Jon Jay, who had 840 singles among his 1,087 career hits, thinks the change could lead to more small ball.

“We’re seeing already ground balls going up the middle that, with the shift, were outs,” he said. “It’s definitely going to create more offense. I think the single is a big player right now. You’re seeing those 10-hoppers up the middle and those ‘rollover balls’ in the hole … those are hits again.”

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who was shifted against 90.5% of the time in 2022, thinks the shift could help promote more contact, too.

“I punched out 200 times last year,” Schwarber said during Phillies spring camp. He had a career-high 200 strikeouts last season. “That’s not acceptable. If I can cut down on 50-75, that’s more balls in play. And without that wall (the shift) out there, there might be a few to squeeze through.”

 