Rehabbing Bryce Harper to begin revving it up at spring training

Mar 6, 2023
Wearing a tan suit and flanked by two Las Vegas showgirls, Bryce Harper raised a microphone to his mouth with his left hand and issued the command, “Drivers, start your engines!”

He raised his right index finger and mimicked turning a car key. With that, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race got under way at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Harper’s hometown.

On Wednesday, Harper will report to Clearwater, Florida, to start his spring training, which has been delayed as the Philadelphia Phillies slugger recovers from reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. How quickly he can rev it up is to be determined.

The two-time National League MVP had surgery on Nov. 23, one month after sending the Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

Following his surgery, the Phillies said Harper was expected to return to the lineup as designated hitter by the All-Star break and could return to playing right field by the end of the regular season.

The 30-year-old Harper will have some catching up to do when he arrives in Florida. His teammates have been adjusting to the new pitch clock, part of Major League Baseball’s efforts to speed up the game.

“It’s going to be a different game, of course, especially with myself and a lot of guys that have been playing for a long time,” Harper said during a news conference at the speedway. “It’s going to be different to see baseball on a time clock, but it’s something we’re going to have to adapt to. We’ll see what happens going forward. I look forward to kind of progressing in that how and when I can.”

He injured his elbow in April and last played right field on April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season, helping lead the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009.

They lost to the Houston Astros in six games, but Harper had an outstanding postseason, batting .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 games.

Harper also missed time last year with a broken left thumb after he was hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell in late June.

RAYS MOURN WILLS

The Tampa Bay Rays mourned the death Sunday of Dave Wills, 58, who was the team’s radio announcer for the past 18 years. There was no radio broadcast of the team’s game against Baltimore.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wills called some of the most memorable moments in Rays history, including the team’s runs to the World Series in 2008 and 2020.

NO DISCIPLINE FOR CLEVINGER

MLMB said it won’t discipline Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger after completing its investigation into domestic abuse allegations. The commissioner’s office said in a statement its investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, including Clevinger and a woman who said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child, as well as thousands of electronic communications and other documents.

Clevinger has agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collective bargaining agreement and to follow any recommendations, according to the statement.

“I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB,” Clevinger said in a statement released by the players’ union. “This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates.”

The 32-year-old Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB’s probe predates his agreement with the White Sox. Clevinger pitched for Cleveland from 2016 until being traded to the San Diego Padres during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

MADBUM PITCHES

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner spent his first Cactus League outing experimenting with the PitchCom device. He allowed two runs on two hits in three innings.

Bumgarner wore the pitch-calling device on his belt but will try it in his glove next time.

“I liked calling my own pitches. We kind of split it up,” Bumgarner said, referring to catcher Gabriel Moreno. “The next time might be a little easier. I wish we had a microphone where we could talk to each other. That would be perfect, I think.”

Bumgarner, heading into his 15th big league season, said the pitch clock is just another element he has to get used to.

“I think it will get smoother and smoother,” Bumgarner said. “However many years I’ve been here, this has got to be the most changes. Everybody is playing by the same rules but the pitch clock is probably the one I like the best.”

TRANSACTION

The Detroit Tigers and right-hander Trevor Rosenthal agreed to terms of a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league spring training. Rosenthal has missed most of the last two seasons due to injury. In his most recent big league action in 2020, he appeared in 23 games between Kansas City and San Diego, going a 1-0 with 11 saves and a 1.90 ERA.

Chris Sale throws 2 scoreless innings vs. Tigers

Mar 6, 2023
TEMPE, Ariz. — Chris Sale pitched two scoreless innings for the Boston Red Sox, as the seven-time All-Star tries to bounce back from three straight injury-marred seasons.

Sale gave up two hits and struck out two against Detroit in his first outing this spring training.

“I got it back. I appreciate it more,” Sale told the Boston Globe. “I’m trying to have more fun with it; I’m trying to be more open-minded; I’m trying to kind of soak some things in and really appreciate it.”

Sale was one of the game’s most dominant pitchers throughout the 2010s, but has thrown just 48 1/3 innings since 2019. He missed the 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then had a variety of injuries last season – including a bike accident – that kept him off the mound.

The 33-year-old Sale is in the fourth season of a five-year, $145 million deal.

TROUT READY FOR WBC

Angels star Mike Trout was 0 for 2 at the plate in his final tuneup before joining the U.S. for the World Baseball Classic.

The U.S. has exhibitions the opener against Britian in Phoenix.

Trout, the U.S. captain, is part of a roster that includes Mooke Betts, Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

“It’s going to be special,” Trout said. “We’re just going out there, have some fun, see where it goes. We’ve got a pretty good team, but there’s a lot of great countries out there. We’ll see how it goes.”

TWO BALKS

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Mychal Givens was called for two balks in the fourth inning.

Givens was called for both balks because he didn’t come to a complete stop while in the stretch before delivering his pitch. MLB says umpires are watching for more balks when runners are on base.

Givens has just one career balk in 419 regular-season appearances.

Some pitchers – particularly relievers – have funky idiosyncrasies in their deliveries and never come to a complete stop before delivering a pitch. That’s technically a balk, but umpires usually let those tics slide.

Not anymore. A complete stop with no movement becomes more significant because the pitch clock operator turns off the new pitch clock once the pitcher’s motion toward the plate begins.

Givens still pitched a scoreless inning of relief while striking out two.

TURNER TAKES PITCH TO FACE

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner left the game against the Detroit Tigers after getting hit in the face with a pitch.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting hit by Detroit right-hander Matt Manning as medical personnel rushed to the plate. He was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

“He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”

The two-time All-Star signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

POPULAR BRAVES

The Atlanta Braves plan to stop the sale of season tickets to preserve the availability of single game tickets.

Braves president Derek Schiller says this is the first time in team history season ticket sales have been cut off before the first game.

The Braves plan to cut off the sale of season tickets on or around March 17. The team says it is on pace to approach the 2022 Truist Park record total of more than 3.1 million in attendance. The Braves finished fourth in the majors last season with their average of 38,461 fans at Truist Park.

“We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats,” Schiller said in a statement released by the team.

The Braves say their April 6 home opener against San Diego and some other high-profile games already are approaching sellout or standing room only status.