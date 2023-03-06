MLB says Clevinger won’t face discipline in investigation

Associated PressMar 6, 2023, 12:17 AM EST
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Major League Baseball said Sunday it will not discipline Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger after completing its investigation of domestic abuse allegations.

In a statement, the commissioner’s office said its investigation included interviews of more than 15 people, including Clevinger and a woman who said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child, as well as thousands of electronic communications and other documents.

Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the CBA and to follow any recommendations, according to the statement.

“I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB,” Clevinger said in a statement released by the players’ union. “This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates.”

In an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”

“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger ”threw chew spit on our baby.”

The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead had.

The 32-year-old Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB’s probe predates his agreement with the White Sox. When he reported to spring training, Clevinger apologized for being a distraction and told reporters he was confident he would be exonerated.

Clevinger pitched for Cleveland from 2016 until being traded to the San Diego Padres during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Bryce Harper to report to Phillies camp on Wednesday

Associated PressMar 5, 2023, 5:24 PM EST
Getty Images
2 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper says he will report to spring training on Wednesday as he continues recovering from elbow surgery and then determine when he can return full time.

The two-time National League MVP was injured in April and last played right field on April 16 in Miami. He underwent reconstructive right elbow surgery in November, causing him to miss the beginning of spring training.

The 30-year-old will have some catching up to do when he arrives in Clearwater, Florida. His teammates have been adjusting to new pitch-clock rules, part of Major League Baseball’s efforts to speed up the game.

“It’s going to be a different game, of course, especially with myself and a lot of guys that have been playing for a long time,” Harper said. “It’s going to be different to see baseball on a time clock, but it’s something we’re going to have to adapt to. We’ll see what happens going forward. I look forward to kind of progressing in that how and when I can.”

Harper was at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to serve as grand marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 race. He is a Las Vegas native who makes his offseason home here.

The Oakland Athletics are considering moving to Las Vegas. Their lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and the A’s have been in discussions with officials in both Las Vegas and Oakland.

Harper said he hopes Las Vegas lands a baseball team, but he would prefer it be an expansion club.

“I don’t think a team can come here and thrive like the (NHL’s Vegas Golden) Knights did,” Harper said. “I think having a team like the Knights come in as an expansion is a lot different than having another Major League Baseball team come in here and try to thrive.”

Harper knows about thriving.

He had a platelet-rich plasma injection on his ailing elbow in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season, helping lead the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009.

They lost to the Houston Astros in six games, but Harper batted .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games. His two-run homer with two outs in eighth inning captured the pennant for the Phillies in a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.