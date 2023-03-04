Will Smith agrees to 1-year, $1.5M deal with Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Left-handed reliever Will Smith agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers and will report to spring training.

The 33-year-old was 0-3 with a 3.97 ERA and five saves in 65 relief appearances last year for Atlanta and Houston, which acquired him on Aug. 2 for current Ranger Jake Odorizzi. The Astros declined a $13 million option on Nov. 9, allowing Smith to become a free agent as he completed a three-year, $40 million contract.

He was an All-Star with San Francisco in 2019, the final season with the Giants for current Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. Smith had a career-high 37 saves for Atlanta in 2021.

He has a 31-34 career record with 91 saves in 513 appearances over 10 seasons for Kansas City (2012-13), Milwaukee (2014-16), San Francisco (2016, 2018-19), Atlanta (2020-22), and Houston (2022).

Infielder Mark Mathias was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. He was 3 for 10 with three RBIs and three walks in five spring training games.

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. withdraws from WBC

LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has withdrawn from playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic due to inflammation in his right knee.

Toronto manager John Schneider said that an MRI showed no structural damage in Guerrero’s right knee. Guerrero left the Blue Jays’ spring training game with discomfort in the knee after taking some awkward steps into second base following a hit.

The Blue Jays later announced that Guerrero was withdrawing from the WBC. He was scheduled to leave the Blue Jays to join the Dominican Republic team.

The 23-year-old was expected to be part of a stacked lineup for the Dominican Republic. Guerrero played 160 games last season and hit .274 with 32 homers and 97 RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Guerrero is the third Blue Jays player to withdraw from the WBC joining catcher Alejandro Kirk (Mexico) and relief pitcher Jordan Romano (Italy).