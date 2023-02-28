Padres’ Tatis plays exhibition, 1st game since hurt in 2021

PEORIA, Ariz. – Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to play his first game for San Diego after missing the 2022 season because of an injury and drug suspension.
Tatis was in the lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter and batting second in an exhibition against San Francisco.
Tatis broke his left wrist on Oct. 3, 2021, and was on the cusp of returning when he was suspended for 80 games last Aug. 12 following a positive test for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis blamed his positive PED test on a cream he said he took for ringworm.
He has 20 games left to serve on the suspension and barring postponements will be eligible to play April 20 at Arizona.
Signed to a $340 million, 14-year contract before the 2021 season, the 24-year-old is being moved from shortstop to the outfield. He played in 102 games in the infield in 2021 along with seven games in center and 20 in right.
PEORIA, Ariz. – San Diego All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for at least two weeks after breaking his left big toe in a weight room accident, putting in question whether he will be ready for the start of the season.
Musgrove was hurt Monday, Padres manager Bob Melvin said,
“It is tough to forecast when you’re talking about a broken toe. It will be about how it heals and certainly if it is a pain tolerance thing, Joe would be one of those guys who would be sooner than later,” Melvin said Tuesday.
Once Musgrove is cleared to throw, he will have to build up arm strength and endurance.
“He is not starting over but the longer you go the more it gets closer to starting over. Joe is a guy who keeps himself in really good shape,” Melvin said.
A 30-year-old right-hander, Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA last season and is starting a $100 million, five-year contract.
Yu Darvish and Nick Martinez become the most likely candidates to start the opener against Colorado on March 30. The Padres’ projected rotation also includes Blake Snell, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.