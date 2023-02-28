TORONTO – Former Houston Astros general manager James Click was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as vice president of baseball strategy.
Click, 45, helped build the Houston teams that went to three straight AL Championship Series and back-to-back World Series, winning it all last year. But he clashed with owner Jim Crane, and the Astros announced six days after clinching the title that he would not be back.
It’s believed to be the first time a World Series-winning GM did not return since 1947, when the Yankees’ Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss.
The Blue Jays said Click will work closely with GM Ross Atkins across both professional and amateur levels.
A Yale graduate, Click spent 14 years with the Rays, starting as a coordinator of baseball operations before becoming the team’s director of baseball research and development and director of baseball operations. He spent three seasons as vice president of baseball operations before Houston hired him.
BRADENTON, Fla. – There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.
Umpires left the field after Baltimore’s Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.
But the teams went ahead and played the bottom of the ninth inning after Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde had a quick discussion.
The Orioles wanted to get some work on the mound for right-hander Ofreidy Gómez. Teams occasionally agree to shorten or lengthen spring training games depending on needs.
With the umpires gone, the balls and strikes were called by the catcher, just like is done in so many backyard games. Maverick Handley, a non-roster invitee who has never played about the Double-A level, was behind the plate for the Orioles.