Mets’ Scherzer loves ‘cat-and-mouse’ game of MLB’s new rules

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer described pitching under Major League Baseball’s new rules as a “cat-and-mouse” game.

Contrary to previous years, Scherzer feels the pitcher finally has control of the tempo because of the new pitch clock.

In his first start of the Grapefruit League schedule, Scherzer allowed a run in the second inning but struck out five while working the first two innings of the Mets’ 6-3 win over Washington.

“Really, the power the pitcher has now – I can totally dictate pace,” the three-time Cy Young Award winner said. “The rule change of the hitter having only one timeout changes the complete dynamic of the hitter-and-pitcher dynamic. Yeah, I love it.”

The pitch clock is among a series of new rules for this season – including limits on infield shifts and larger bases – that MLB hopes will improve pace of play and introduce more action into the game.

The average game time through three days of spring training is 2 hours, 39 minutes, down from an average of 3:01 for all of spring training last year.

Scherzer says he is learning to play around with the pitch clock.

Washington’s Michael Chavis, the second hitter in the second inning, stepped out of the box when he felt Scherzer was taking too long. That was fine with Scherzer.

The right-hander held the ball for more than 10 seconds before delivering the next pitch as Chavis had to remain in the batter’s box, locked eyes with Scherzer. The veteran pitcher felt he had imposed his will, even though Chavis ultimately singled to right.

“I can work extremely quick. And I can work extremely slow,” Scherzer said. “There’s another layer here to be able to mess with the hitter’s timing.

“I can come set even before the hitter’s in the box. I can’t pitch until eight (seconds left on the clock). But as soon as his eyes are up, I can go. If his eyes are up with 12 seconds to go, I can fire.

“I had the conversation with the umpire (David Rackley) to make sure that’s legal. And that is (legal). I’m just getting used to how this is going to be in 2023.”

According to MLB, there were 69 pitch-timer violations through the first 35 spring training games over the weekend – including 35 violations in 16 games Sunday.

While Scherzer thinks the timer is working in pitchers’ favor, hitters aren’t complaining, either.

“I like it,” Yankees star Aaron Judge said. “I think you can kind of play around with it a little bit. I think it definitely speeds up the game. Anything that kind of keeps the pitcher moving and on the go, and hopefully keep him out of breath, I’m looking forward to it.”

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said MLB is providing updates – nearly in real time – on the rules changes package that is making this spring training unique.

The two major changes are a pitch clock and a limit on extreme infield shifts.

“They did a really nice job of sending out a memo this morning with all the things that took place yesterday and questions that players and managers that just had to be addressed in order that you can cover it with your staff and club as you feel appropriate,” Marmol said. “So we did that with our staff and brought two different points with our players because they’ve done a really good job of communication.”

There were more hiccups on Sunday throughout the Cactus and Grapefruit League games, but most took the changes in stride.

Rockies reliever Daniel Bard was called for a ball after throwing a warmup pitch after the 30-second deadline heading into an inning. The 30-second mark before innings was also a source of confusion during the Cardinals-Marlins game. Two Cardinals pitchers were called for balls before the start of innings before, according to Marmol, the umpires gathered and realized they were interpreting the rule incorrectly.

“It’s spring training for everybody,” Marmol said. “Those things will get ironed out before we get out of here.”

Report: Machado, Padres agree to new 11-year, $350M deal

All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new 11-year, $350 million contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized.

“We’re excited to be here for the rest of our careers and have this hat go into the Hall of Fame,” Machado said as he passed a group of reporters before batting second against the Arizona Diamondbacks and going 2 for 3.

Machado, 30, had said that after this season he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year free agent deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres’ commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He’ll anchor a superstar-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Earlier in spring training, Machado said a deadline for negotiating a new deal had passed, but owner Peter Seidler has said that retaining the smooth-fielding third baseman was his top priority.

Seidler, a member of the O’Malley family that once owned the Dodgers, hasn’t been afraid to spend big money in pursuit of the franchise’s first World Series title. The Padres haven’t been to the Fall Classic since 1998, when they were swept by the New York Yankees.

Hometown product Joe Musgrove was given a $100 million, five-year deal in July. The Padres signed Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year contract just after the winter meetings and signed ace Yu Darvish to a new $108 million, six-year deal earlier this month.

With the flashy Tatis sidelined all of last year, first due to injury and then the suspension, Machado was a steadying force in helping lead the Padres on a thrilling run to the NL Championship Series, where they lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres eliminated the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then beat the 111-win rival Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Machado and Bogaerts are under contract through 2033, while Tatis is locked up through 2034 under a $340 million, 14-year deal he signed in early 2021. Soto is under contract for two more seasons.

Machado batted .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs in 2022 and is entering his 12th big league season. He has a career .282 batting average with an .833 OPS, 283 homers and 853 RBIs.

He has also been remarkably durable, playing in all 162 games twice and in fewer than 150 games just once, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was limited to 82 games in 2014, when he didn’t make his season debut until May 1 due to knee surgery the previous year, and then had the season cut short by a knee injury in August.

Machado played in 150 games last year. He sustained a scary-looking sprained left ankle on June 19 at Colorado but returned less than two weeks later.

The $350 million deal would be baseball’s fourth-largest contract behind Mike Trout ($426.5 million for 12 years), Mookie Betts ($365 million for 12 years) and Aaron Judge ($360 million for nine years).

However, the $31.8 million average will rank just 16th.