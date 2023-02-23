Rangers new ace deGrom finally throws 1st bullpen of spring

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Jacob deGrom came out of his first bullpen session of spring training for the Texas Rangers on Thursday feeling good after not throwing off a mound the first eight days of camp with his new team.

“It was a small step, but a step in the right direction,” deGrom said.

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was held out of the Rangers’ first official workout Feb. 15 because of tightness in his left side. He threw off flat ground four days after that, and had thrown about six bullpen sessions before getting to Arizona.

The right-hander threw 22 pitches, all of them easy fastballs, during Thursday’s session. About half the pitches were from a half-height mound, and he then finished on a regulation mound.

“They said just nice and easy,” deGrom said of what coaches told him to do. “The goal of today was to just go through my delivery, stay nice and smooth. … Not trying to do too much, let everything get in line, and let my delivery be nice and clean.”

DeGrom said the plan moving forward was to keep progressing, build up his pitch count and get in some games. His first bullpen session came a day before the Rangers’ scheduled Cactus League spring opener, and exactly five weeks before the regular season opens at home March 30 against NL champion Philadelphia.

“Felt really good,” he said. “The past few days have felt really good, felt back to normal.”

Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year contract in December. The 34-year-old deGrom spent the first nine years of his big league career with the Mets, but injuries limited him to 156 1/3 innings in 26 starts over the past two seasons.

After missing the final three months of the 2021 season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, deGrom was shut down late in spring training last year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. He didn’t pitch in the big leagues last season until August, then became a free agent for the first time.

He felt what he called minor tightness in his left side after getting to Arizona, and told team officials about it. His right arm has felt good throughout.

“The last thing you want to do is come in and say, `left side’s a little sore.’ But, you know, we were cautious with it,” deGrom said. “Looking at it now, I think that was the right step. You’ve still got time to build up and get ready.”

New Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who spoke to reporters before Thursday’s workout, said the previous day that there were no concerns about deGrom’s delay getting on the mound.

“Well, you look at the throwing he did before, we decided to back off a little bit,” Bochy said. “It’s not any concern on our part, especially where we’re at in spring training here. … He feels great.”

Twins finalize 1-year deal with vet infielder Donovan Solano

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Infielder Donovan Solano finalized a $2 million, one-year contract on Thursday with the Minnesota Twins, who added another productive and versatile player to an already deep bench.

The deal was agreed to on Tuesday and finalized after completion of a physical. He can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $25,000 each for 325 and 375, $50,000 for 425 and $75,000 apiece for 475 and 502.

Solano hit .284 with 16 doubles and four home runs last season in 80 games for Cincinnati, playing mostly first base. He spent three years with San Francisco prior to that, winning a Silver Slugger award for National League second basemen in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he batted .326 with a career-best .828 OPS in 54 games.

The 35-year-old, a native of Colombia, made his major league debut with Miami in 2012. He’s a .278 hitter with 27 home runs in 686 games.

Solano has primarily been a second baseman, with experience also at third base and shortstop. He’ll give the Twins additional infield depth along with another former Reds player, Kyle Farmer, who will also be in the mix as a backup corner outfielder. Nick Gordon, who is Minnesota’s most versatile player, is firmly in that reserve pool, too.

Solano, who picked up the nickname “Donnie Barrels” for his consistent ability to send line drives to all parts of the field, will be counted on to provide another productive right-handed batter for a roster that could use more of them beyond stars Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda.

“It’s just fair to say we’ll take literally as many good players as we can get,” manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters Wednesday at spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins placed right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack on the 60-day injured list. Paddack will miss most of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The ulnar collateral ligament injury limited Paddack to five starts in his Twins debut last year.