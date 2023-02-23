Noah Song arrives at Phillies after Navy grants transfer to reserves

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 5:15 PM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Noah Song threw and performed agility drills on on a back outfield wearing Philadelphia Phillies shorts and T-shirt, a far different different uniform for the 25-year old.

Song had been a flight officer training on a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft before transferring from active duty to reserves.

“I think really the most important thing is just recognizing the fact that I really enjoy both,” Song said Thursday while sitting on top of a picnic table just beyond the left-field fence at Phillies spring training camp. “If there’s nothing else to do other than the military, this is where I want to be. I’m feel really blessed and really lucky that I haven’t had to do anything that I don’t want to do yet.”

Song impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate in 2019, striking out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA. With a fastball in the upper 90s mph, he went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings during his senior year at Navy.

Song, who is from California, was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting draft for unprotected minor league players in December with hopes he would play after military service.

“We feel it’s worth the gamble,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “We felt it was worth the upside risk. Will be able to do it? We’ll see.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander said his aspiration to reach the major leagues looked further and further from reality during the past few years. Then, the transfer request made around nine months earlier was approved.

“I don’t think a lot of people could have expected it,” Song said. “But I’m here now. I don’t really necessarily know what my future or ceiling might be. Just trying to figure out what it is, what the new one is.”

Song last week had his bullpen session since 2019 last week. He played catch when he could on open spaces at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

“It felt rough,” Song said. “Felt like I kind of trying to walk again. I was kind of learning things.”

Song was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft when Dombrowski headed Boston’s baseball operations. Without the military committment, Dombrowski thinks Song might have been a first-round pick.

Should he make the 26-man active roster, Song would work out of the bullpen. Dombrowski would not be surprised if Song appeared in spring training games.

Philadelphia must keep Song on the big league roster all season. To remove him from the rosyer, the Phillies would have to offer him back to the Red Sox.

“However, there’s a combination of rules here, too, because there’s not only Rule 5 pick, there’s the military list rule that gets involved,” Dombrowski said. “Some of these rules were written before I was born. Nobody wants to see this kid get hurt.”

Dombrowski said the rules were the same when Chicago Cubs left-hander Ken Holtzman received a pass from his military duty in 1967, allowing him to make four starts that August and September- all wins.

Song said his remaining military obligations are 12 years in the reserves, and one weekend and two-week stint a year. The lieutenant junior grade originally had been scheduled to make his first overseas deployment last month to Japan.

Mets’ Carlos Beltrán won’t discuss role in Astros’ cheating scandal

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:12 AM EST
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Beltran refused to discuss his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, preferring to concentrate on his new role with the New York Mets.

“Today’s not about the Astros,” Beltran said. “Today is about the Mets.”

Beltran was hired by the Mets on Nov. 1, 2019, to replace Mickey Callaway as manager. But the team announced Beltran’s departure the following Jan. 16 without him managing a game.

Beltran’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded that Houston broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title.

“I felt like that was a moment that needed to happen and I moved on,” Beltran said.

He joined the Mets last week as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran said he didn’t expect to return.

“No chance,” Beltran said. “No clue. That’s how the world goes around. … When this opportunity came, it was a no-brainer to say yes.”

Beltran received 46.5% of votes in his first Hall of Fame ballot appearance this year, well short of the needed 75%. His role in the scandal likely impacted voters.

“I felt OK with it,” Beltran said. “I know that I went through a moment in my career that was tough. I also know I had some fans and now I don’t have those fans anymore. But at the end of the day, I have to live my life. I have to move on.”

Beltran said several clubs offered him opportunities to be an on-field coach this season. He sees his new role as a bridge between players and the front office, helping players understand the pressure of playing in New York.

“They test you, they push you, but most importantly they push you to be better,” Beltran said.

Beltran wants to be the mentor he didn’t have when he coming through Kansas City’s system.

“Because you didn’t have it, doesn’t mean you cannot give it,” Beltran said. “In my case I feel when you are in the minor league system you need love. You need people to care about you. That’s why I’m motivated. I’m motivated because I didn’t have that person, and I hope that I can be that person for those kids.”

Now 45, the nine-time All-Star played with the Mets from 2005-11 and is sixth on the team’s career list for homers (149) and RBIs (559). Beltran was the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year with Kansas City. He also played for San Francisco, St. Louis and the Yankees, finishing with a .279 average, 435 homers and 312 bases.

Beltran spent last season as a game analyst for the Yankees’ YES Network.

“That opportunity created this opportunity, because when you are in the game and you stay relevant, people get to see your face and get to see you around,” he said. “It’s hard for me to disappear for five years and say, `OK, I want to get back in the game.’ No chance. I would be a dinosaur. You have to speak the same language baseball is speaking today.”

Beltran wouldn’t rule out becoming a manager.

“You can never say no when you love the game, and you love being around guys and being able to impact players and make careers better,” he said. “At this point I’m OK where I am, but later on I don’t know.”