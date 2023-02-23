Mets’ Carlos Beltrán won’t discuss role in Astros’ cheating scandal

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:12 AM EST
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Beltran refused to discuss his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, preferring to concentrate on his new role with the New York Mets.

“Today’s not about the Astros,” Beltran said. “Today is about the Mets.”

Beltran was hired by the Mets on Nov. 1, 2019, to replace Mickey Callaway as manager. But the team announced Beltran’s departure the following Jan. 16 without him managing a game.

Beltran’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded that Houston broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title.

“I felt like that was a moment that needed to happen and I moved on,” Beltran said.

He joined the Mets last week as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran said he didn’t expect to return.

“No chance,” Beltran said. “No clue. That’s how the world goes around. … When this opportunity came, it was a no-brainer to say yes.”

Beltran received 46.5% of votes in his first Hall of Fame ballot appearance this year, well short of the needed 75%. His role in the scandal likely impacted voters.

“I felt OK with it,” Beltran said. “I know that I went through a moment in my career that was tough. I also know I had some fans and now I don’t have those fans anymore. But at the end of the day, I have to live my life. I have to move on.”

Beltran said several clubs offered him opportunities to be an on-field coach this season. He sees his new role as a bridge between players and the front office, helping players understand the pressure of playing in New York.

“They test you, they push you, but most importantly they push you to be better,” Beltran said.

Beltran wants to be the mentor he didn’t have when he coming through Kansas City’s system.

“Because you didn’t have it, doesn’t mean you cannot give it,” Beltran said. “In my case I feel when you are in the minor league system you need love. You need people to care about you. That’s why I’m motivated. I’m motivated because I didn’t have that person, and I hope that I can be that person for those kids.”

Now 45, the nine-time All-Star played with the Mets from 2005-11 and is sixth on the team’s career list for homers (149) and RBIs (559). Beltran was the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year with Kansas City. He also played for San Francisco, St. Louis and the Yankees, finishing with a .279 average, 435 homers and 312 bases.

Beltran spent last season as a game analyst for the Yankees’ YES Network.

“That opportunity created this opportunity, because when you are in the game and you stay relevant, people get to see your face and get to see you around,” he said. “It’s hard for me to disappear for five years and say, `OK, I want to get back in the game.’ No chance. I would be a dinosaur. You have to speak the same language baseball is speaking today.”

Beltran wouldn’t rule out becoming a manager.

“You can never say no when you love the game, and you love being around guys and being able to impact players and make careers better,” he said. “At this point I’m OK where I am, but later on I don’t know.”

Noah Song OK for Phillies after transfer to Navy reserves

Associated PressFeb 23, 2023, 11:09 AM EST
Getty Images
0 Comments

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song‘s transfer from active duty to the Navy reserves frees up the pitching prospect to report to camp with the team.

Song, a 25-year-old aviator from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play after military service.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty.

The Red Sox drafted Song in the fourth round – he likely would’ve gone much higher, but his impending military service caused teams to back off.

Song impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate in 2019, with a 1.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. With a fastball clocked in the upper 90s mph, the right-hander dominated that year as a senior at the U.S. Naval Academy, going 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings.

In November 2019, Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a memo clearing the way for athletes at military academies to delay service commitments and play pro sports after graduation. Song’s request to have those rules retroactively applied to him was denied.

Song began school as a flight officer in the summer of 2020 and finished that phase last April. He started additional aviation training the next month.

Song was among the 15 players, including three Boston pitchers, taken in the big league phase of the winter meeting draft. Washington took righty Thad Ward from Boston’s Triple-A roster with the first pick. Baltimore took Red Sox minor league pitcher Andrew Politi with the ninth choice and the Phillies chose Song with the 11th selection.