Astros’ McCullers to miss opening day with strained muscle

Associated PressFeb 22, 2023, 8:32 PM EST
Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. says he will miss opening day for the World Series champions because of a strained muscle in his pitching arm.

McCullers, sidelined for the first 4 1/2 months of last season while rehabbing from a right flexor pronator strain, noticed soreness after a bullpen session last week.

He had an MRI on Tuesday night. He told reporters Wednesday that it showed no structural damage to his elbow but will delay his start.

“I’ve been a little bit upset,” the 29-year-old said. “I was really looking forward to a great start to the camp and a great start to the season.”

McCullers described the injury as a “small muscle strain.”

“It will set me back a little bit, but it shouldn’t be anything like last year,” he said. “It should be something where hopefully I’m playing catch in s couple weeks.”

Being ready for opening day, he said, “is out of the question.”

“Because of the nature of building up through spring and the number of bullpens you need and then obviously, games, the smartest thing would be to go at a slow pace and then come back and still have the ability to throw the majority of the full season.” he said.

McCullers missed the 2020 season following Tommy John surgery and went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 2021, then was injured in the postseason.

He had signed an $85 million, five-year contract before the 2021 season. McCullers made eight starts from Aug. 13 on last year and was 0-1 in three postseason outings.

TIME SAVER

Yankees starting pitchers Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino along with reliever Michael King threw two innings apiece in a simulated game with a Triple-A umpire behind the plate and the new pitch clock ticking away.

The result was each half inning averaged around two minutes shorter than in previous years. And there were only a couple violations.

“I feel like these first few days, from that standpoint, has been a success,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s something that I’ve kind of been beating them over their head with. I think that’s what was good about having an umpire here today where you can have that casual interaction and that feedback.”

Yankees hitters included Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu.

Cole needed 35 pitches to get eight outs, allowing a single to Harrison Bader.

King is coming back from a fractured right elbow in July that required surgery.

JOINING PHILLIES

The Philadelphia Phillies say Noah Song‘s transfer from active duty to Navy selective reserves frees him up to join the team’s spring training camp on Thursday.

The 25-year-old from California, was taken by the Phillies in the winter meeting draft in December with hopes he would play after military service.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was picked from the Boston Red Sox system in the draft for unprotected minor league players. Philadelphia put him on the military list while he continued active duty.

Song impressed in his only pro season, making seven starts for Boston’s Class A Lowell affiliate in 2019, with a 1.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. With a fastball clocked in the upper 90s mph, the right-hander dominated that year as a senior at the U.S. Naval Academy, going 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings.

BELTRAN MUM ON CHEATING

Carlos Beltran talked to reporters on his first day back with the Mets organization Wednesday. But he didn’t want to talk about the Houston Astros and cheating.

Beltran joined the Mets last week as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

On Nov. 1, 2019, Beltran was hired by the Mets to replace Mickey Callaway as manager. But the team announced Beltran’s departure the following Jan. 16 without him managing a game.

Beltran’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded that Houston broke rules by using electronics to steal signs on the way to the 2017 World Series title.

“I felt like that was a moment that needed to happen, and I moved on,” Beltran said.

But that was about all he wanted to say about that.

“Today’s not about the Astros,” Beltran said Wednesday. “Today is about the Mets.”

The 45-year-old Beltran was a nine-time All-Star who played with the Mets from 2005-11 and is sixth on the team’s career list for homers (149) and RBIs (559).

He said he never expected to return to the team.

“That’s how the world goes around,” he said. “When this opportunity came, it was a no-brainer to say yes.”

Beltran said several clubs offered him opportunities to be an on-field coach this season. He sees his new role as a bridge between players and the front office, helping players understand the pressure of playing in New York.

Beltran spent last season as a game analyst for the Yankees’ YES Network.

WILL VOTTO BE READY?

Reds first baseman Joey Votto is still rehabbing from last summer’s shoulder and biceps surgery and may not be ready to play in the regular-season opener March 30.

The 39-year-old Votto is in the last season of a $251.5 million, 12-year contract.

“I have to get game reps,” he told reporters Sunday. “I need at-bats. I need game-speed reps. I haven’t come close to taking those yet. I’ve never been in this position before.”

MLB curtails infield shift, hopes for more singles, speed

Associated PressFeb 22, 2023, 12:41 PM EST
Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
0 Comments

PHOENIX – Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell needed to add some pop to his lineup a couple years ago, so he put a few more big bodies in his four-man infield, sacrificing defensive range for offensive thump.

“They combined for a weight of over 1,000 pounds,” Counsell said, laughing.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see that again.”

There’s little doubt that hiding a couple bulky sluggers in the infield is going to be more challenging this season. One of Major League Baseball’s most visible rule changes for 2023 is a limitation on infield shifts, which had grown exponentially and are partly to blame for a league-wide batting average drop.

The hope is twofold: One, a few more hits for lefty mashers like Kyle Schwarber or Corey Seager, who were among those hindered by the shift. And two, stress on athleticism and range for those playing defense in the infield.

“I’m sure some guys will like it and some won’t,” said former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, a four-time Gold Glove winner. “You’ve got to have range now as an infielder. Got to be able to catch the ball. You’ve got to be quick.

“It’ll be an adjustment for some guys. It’ll make other guys better.”

Hitters in the big leagues had a .243 batting average last season, the lowest since 1968.

The new rule states that all four infielders must have both feet within the outer boundary of the infield and two infielders must be on each side of second base when a pitch is delivered. MLB also mandated infield dirt have uniform dimensions in all 30 ballparks – the outfield edge must be 95 feet from the front of the pitching rubber.

A few hitters – notably New York Mets star Jeff McNeil – adapted to exploit the gaping holes in the infield shifts with hard-hit balls the other way. Most stuck to their modern, pull-heavy approaches, in part because pitchers strategized to make going to the opposite field difficult – even big league hitters struggle to slap an up-and-in 98 mph fastball the other way.

Arizona’s Josh Rojas, a left-hander hitter, said he wasn’t particularly worried about the changes. He views them as just the latest salvo in ongoing pitcher-vs.-hitter battle that’s ebbed and flowed for more than a century.

“The holes will be in different spots,” Rojas said. “My goal as a hitter is to find the holes and use those to my advantage. There are always holes – you can’t cover every single one on the field.”

Enterprising teams spent the offseason peppering the commissioner’s office with questions about ways to potentially circumvent the guidelines.

Morgan Sword, an MLB executive vice president, said teams primarily had three questions:

– Can an infielder be put in motion during the pitch, running toward the other side of the diamond, so that there are three infielders on one side of second base once the ball is put in play? (The answer is no.)

– Can an infielder be put in motion during the pitch, running toward the outfield grass, so that he’s in the outfield by the time the ball is put in play? (No)

– Can teams move outfielders around, such as the left fielder moving into short right field for a lefty pull hitter, leaving left field unmanned? (Yes)

Umpires have broad discretion to enforce the guidelines.

“They’ll know if a team is trying to break the spirit of the rule,” Sword said.

MLB’s hope is shift limits will add a hit or two each night. Not only will the shift affect batting, but it makes speed and agility more important for infielders, who must cover more ground on defense.

“Those are the demands. You have to pick up the baseball and also hit it,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’re not just going to put someone in one spot, stand on the `X’, we don’t believe in that. We do have very athletic position players.”

The shift limit has been tested in the minor leagues, and Lovullo said that after speaking with the organization’s Double-A manager, Shawn Roof, he expects offense to jump.

“He said it makes a difference,” Lovullo said. “There are more balls getting through.”

The change could affect some pitchers, too. D-backs right-hander Merrill Kelly said he’s been told advanced metrics say he’s been one of the beneficiaries of the shift.

But the veteran, slated to pitch for the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic, is fine with the new rules.

“I’m a fan of taking away from the shift, even though statistics say that I could benefit from it,” Kelly said. “I think hits should be hits and outs should be outs.”