Luke Voit, Tyler Naquin join Brewers with minor league deals

PHOENIX — First baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin agreed to minor league contracts with the Milwaukee Brewers and will report to major league spring training.
Voit, 32,hit .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, a .308 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage in 135 games with San Diego and Washington last season. He became a free agent when the Nationals failed to offer a 2023 contract.
His best year came in pandemic-shortened 2020, when he led the majors with 22 homers and also had 52 RBIs and a .948 OPS for the New York Yankees. Voit has a .254 career average with a .342 on-base percentage, .476 slugging percentage, 95 homers and 272 RBIs in 486 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-18), Yankees (2018-21), Padres and Nationals.
Naquin, who turns 32 on April 24, batted .229 with 11 homers, 46 RBIs, a .282 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage in 105 games for Cincinnati and New York Mets last season.
He has a career .264 batting average with 61 homers, 237 RBIs, a .318 on-base percentage and .418 slugging percentage in 557 games. He spent his first five seasons in Cleveland before joining the Reds in 2021.
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Aroldis Chapman can earn up to $8.75 million as part of his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals if he regains a job as a regular closer.
The left-hander, who turns 35 on Feb. 28, is guaranteed $3.75 million under the deal announced Jan. 27.
Chapman can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on games: $312,500 for 20 and for each additional five through 55. He also can earn $2.5 million based on games finished: $312,500 for 12 and for each additional four through 40.
He averaged 100.7 mph on his fastball in 2016 but dropped below 100 mph in 2018 and was at a career-low 97.5 last season. He was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA last season for the Yankees, walking 28 and striking out 43 in 36 1/3 innings.
Chapman had spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, then missed a mandatory team workout for the playoffs and was left off the Division Series roster.
He would earn $100,000 for winning an MVP award or a Cy Young Award and $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP or winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, and $50,000 for becoming a Rivera/Hoffman finalist. Chapman would get $50,000 for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or the League Championship Series MVP. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.