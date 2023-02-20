Elvis Andrus to play 2B with Chicago White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Elvis Andrus is joining the Chicago White Sox, stepping into the team’s opening at second base.

Andrus finalized a one-year, $3 million contract. The two-time All-Star has played shortstop for his entire big league career, but he is going to move over to second in his return to Chicago.

“With the change in the shift rules, having someone with range and a strong arm and good instincts is going to be of added benefit in the middle infield. We think Elvis profiles that way,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “Certainly going to be no doubt that he’s going to put the work in to make himself as good as possible at that position and look forward to get starting today.”

To make room on the roster, left-hander Bennett Sousa was designated for assignment. Sousa went 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA in 25 appearances with the White Sox last year.

The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland.

He was signed by the White Sox after Tim Anderson had surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger, but the All-Star shortstop is healthy again.

Andrus “was a big spark for us,” outfielder Gavin Sheets said. “Obviously when you lose a player like Tim Anderson, it hurts the clubhouse and hurts the team. He came in and didn’t skip a beat and played really, really well last year. It’s going to help us to bring in another veteran guy that can help us win a championship.”

Andrus is a .270 hitter with 96 homers, 731 RBIs and 335 steals in 14 years in the majors. The two-time All-Star broke into the big leagues with Texas in 2009 and played for the Rangers for 12 seasons before he was traded to Oakland in February 2021.

Andrus’ contract includes a $1 million assignment bonus if he is traded. He has never played second in a major league game.

Romy Gonzalez had been in the mix at second, and Hahn said he is going to move around the infield and play the corner outfield spots.

“Very confident Romy is going to help us win ballgames in Chicago in some capacity over the course of this season,” Hahn said.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy: ‘Pressure is definitely on’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from the fans during the offseason.

“Pressure is definitely on the 2023 Boston Red Sox,” Kennedy said on Monday morning at the team’s spring training complex on the first full day of workouts.

Following the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million, 11-year free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres during the offseason, and finishing last in the AL East for the fifth time in 11 seasons, Kennedy knows the fans are bothered by stars leaving and inconsistent results.

“We certainly had a lot of interest in our offseason and we heard a lot from fans. We have to be competitive. If we’re competitive it’ll take care of any lack of interest,” Kennedy said.

“We didn’t deliver on 2022 and we need to do a better job of communicating our message to our fans. That’s on me frankly. I’m the leader of the organization and if we’re not effectively communicating our strategy to our fans, that’s on me. That’s on us. We need to get better at it.”

With owner John Henry, who politely declined to speak to the reporters on hand, the Red Sox started to take the field just before 10 a.m.

Fittingly, left-hander Chris Sale was one of the first ones out the door following a clubhouse meeting that had Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and manager Alex Cora address the group.

Sale has thrown just 48 1/3 innings in the regular season during the first three years of a $145 million, five-year extension he signed with the club in March 2019. His health could be a first step to erasing the poor taste of 2022.

Cora said his point was simple: “We’ve got to get better. That’s the whole message.”

Former second baseman Dustin Pedroia addressed the infielders on a field and Martinez watched pitchers, including Sale, on another that saw crowds outside that were a bit smaller than usual at the start of school vacation week in Massachusetts.

“It was really good. It was really positive,” Kennedy said. “Some special guest appearances by some well-known Red Sox alums.”

Kennedy also had a simple message for those predicting another bad season.

“As long as I’ve been around, they’re usually wrong. I don’t put a lot of stock in them,” he said. “We’ll let the players do the talking.”