Cubs, Michael Fulmer finalize 1-year, $4M contract

Associated PressFeb 20, 2023, 7:07 PM EST
MESA, Ariz. – The Chicago Cubs added Michael Fulmer to their bullpen, finalizing a 1-year, $4 million contract with the right-hander.

Fulmer played for Detroit and Minnesota last season, going 5-6 with 3.39 ERA in a career-high 67 appearances. He began the season with the Tigers and was traded to the Twins in August.

Chicago has been active since it went 74-88 last year in its second straight losing season. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, right-hander Jameson Taillon, outfielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Eric Hosmer, reliever Brad Boxberger and catcher Tucker Barnhart also signed with the team in free agency.

Fulmer said conversations with former Cubs relievers Andrew Chafin and Daniel Norris cemented his decision to join the team.

“It just kind of confirmed my beliefs of me wanting to be here,” Fulmer told reporters, “and ultimately, just glad it worked out.”

Fulmer, 29, is 34-45 with a 3.89 ERA and 17 saves in 204 career games, including 89 starts. He was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year with Detroit, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA.

In a corresponding roster move, Chicago placed reliever Codi Heuer on the 60-day injured list. Heuer had Tommy John surgery in March 2022.

Aaron Judge: ‘You never know’ if 62 homers possible this year

Associated PressFeb 20, 2023, 9:11 PM EST
TAMPA, Fla, — Aaron Judge flashed a big smile when asked if he could repeat his accomplishments of last year, when he hit an American League record 62 home runs for the New York Yankees.

“You never know,” he said after the Yankees’ first full-squad workout on Monday. “I don’t really like putting a number on it. I just kind of like going out there and trying to contral what I can control, but you never know what could happen. So, we’ll see about 62.”

Judge was voted the American League MVP after breaking Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 homers, set in 1961. Judge’s 131 RBIs tied the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for most in the majors and Judge’s .311 batting average was second in the AL. After becoming a free agent, Judge agreed to a $360 million, nine-year contract with the Yankees.

“Last year was fun chasing history and having those moments,” Judge said. “Every time we play in New York I feel like you’re chasing history. It’s never a cakewalk in the Bronx, that’s for sure. You have to enmbrace those challenges.”

Judge slumped offensively as New York was swept in the AL Championship Series by eventual World Series champion Houston. He went 1 for 16 (.063) with no homers or RBIs.

New York hasn’t won the World Series since 2009.

“It bothers me, and I think it bothers the group as well,” Judge said, “Every year we don’t finish what we started, it wears on us in different ways. I think every failure pushes you towards that ultimate goal.”

After Judge agreed to the longterm deal with the Yankees, he become New York’s first captain since Derek Jeter from 2003-13.

“I’ll be doing what I’ve been doing the past six or seven years, try and lead by example,” Judge said. “Be a voice for this team on and off the field. Keep pushing this team to the ultimate goal of bringing a championship back to New York.”

“That’s why I’m here,” Judge added. “It’s one of the main reasons why I wanted to come back and wear pinstripes. Have a lot of unfinished business here. I’m looking forward to the new role but stuff doesn’t change for me.”

Notes: Judge took batting practice for the first time with the pitch clock that will be used this season. “Oh man, I completely forgot about it until about three pitches in,” Judge said. “I had to kind of check myself because I was getting into the box around eight or nine seconds. That would be strike one, strike two, strke three on me. Once we play a couple games, get a couple at-bats, guys will get used to it.” … Judge is looking to improve his contact rate this season and has talked with other big leaguers about two-strike approaches, including mixing in the no-stride approach.