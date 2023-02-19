Yankees INF LeMahieu feels great after injury-marred season

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 3:21 PM EST
TAMPA, Fla. – New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is feeling great as the two-time batting champion looks to put an injured-marred 2022 behind him.

LeMahieu was limited to 125 regular-season games and sat out the postseason because of a right toe injury. He has been working out at the Yankees’ minor league complex since December.

“I’m so excited (with) where I’m at right now,” LeMahieu said Sunday, a day before Yankees position players are to report to spring training. “How the season ended for me last year and our team – just where I’m at physically and mentally and to be back – I’m really in a good place and really excited to be around the guys again.”

LeMahieu said missing the playoffs, where the Yankees were swept in a four-game AL Championship Series by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, was the worst feeling.

“Just kind of gets you motivated,” he said.

LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. He returned on Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. He finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.

“I’m very confident going into this season,” LeMahieu said. “When you’re banged up, it’s frustrating. It’s so limiting that I couldn’t be myself.”

LeMahieu, who had a cortisone injection during the All-Star break, opted not to have surgery after consulting with specialists.

“It was definitely under consideration, but I think I made the right decision,” he said. “There was a lot of conversions there for about a month after the season.”

AP source: White Sox, INF Andrus agree to 1-year contract

Associated PressFeb 19, 2023, 8:57 PM EST
TEMPE, Ariz. – Elvis Andrus has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, likely filling the team’s hole at second base.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a successful physical.

The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland.

He was signed by the White Sox after Tim Anderson had surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger, but the All-Star shortstop is healthy again and the team has an opening at second.

Andrus is a .270 hitter with 96 homers, 731 RBIs and 335 steals in 14 years in the majors. The two-time All-Star broke into the big leagues with Texas in 2009 and played for the Rangers for 12 seasons before he was traded to Oakland in February 2021.

Andrus has never played second in a major league game. Romy Gonzalez and Leury Garcia also are possibilities for Chicago at second.