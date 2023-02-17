Reports: Cole Hamels gets minor league deal with Padres

SAN DIEGO — Left-hander Cole Hamels agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown San Diego Padres that will pay him $2 million if he reaches the big league roster, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is contingent on Hamels passing a physical. The former World Series MVP is expected to report this weekend to spring training in Peoria, Arizona.
Hamels, 39, made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and hasn’t pitched since then. He had shoulder surgery in 2021.
Hamels, who went to Rancho Bernardo High, was a first-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2002 and was the MVP of the 2008 World Series with the Phillies. He pitched for the Phillies for 10 seasons and also was with Texas and the Chicago Cubs. He is 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 15 seasons.
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Reliever Jose Alvarado and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a three-year, $22 million contract, superseding a $3.45 million, one-year deal reached a week earlier that avoided salary arbitration.
Alvarado gets a $50,000 signing bonus and a $3.45 million salary this year, then receives $9 million in each of the following two seasons. The Phillies have a $9 million option for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout.
A 27-year-old left-hander, Alvarado would have been eligible for free agency after this season.
He went 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves in 59 relief appearances last year.
Alvarado had a 5.56 ERA in 12 postseason appearances for the NL champions, getting the win in the Game 5 pennant-clincher against San Diego. Alvarado failed to hold a one-run lead in the sixth inning of World Series Game 6, relieving Zack Wheeler with two on and giving up a long three-run homer to Houston’s Yordan Alvarez. The Astros went on to a 4-1 victory that won the title.
Alvarado had filed for $3.7 million and the Phillies for $3.2 million when teams and players exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month.