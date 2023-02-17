Hernández, Mariners hearing will set arbitration record

Associated PressFeb 17, 2023, 11:20 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went to arbitration with the Seattle Mariners on Friday and will set a record – win or lose.

Hernandez asked for a raise from $10.65 million to $16 million, and the Mariners argued for $14 million in a case heard Friday. The previous high for an arbitration award was $13.5 million by pitcher Gerrit Cole in his 2019 win over Houston and by pitcher Max Fried in his loss to Atlanta this year.

Also on Friday, the final day of hearings this year, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera appeared before a panel. He has asked for a raise from $719,200 to $1.15 million, and the Cardinals argued for $950,000. The 26-year-old left-hander was eligible for arbitration for the first time after going 4-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 39 relief appearances.

Teams hold a 7-5 lead, with a decision due Friday for Pittsburgh first baseman Ji-Man Choi and six to be issued Saturday.

An All-Star in 2021, Hernandez hit .267 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 131 games last season for Toronto, then was traded to Seattle in November for right-hander reliever Erik Swanson and minor league lefty Adam Macko. The 30-year-old Hernandez is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

The pending decisions also involve Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($11.9 million vs. $11.25 million) and infielder Gio Urshela ($10 million vs. $8.4 million), and Tampa Bay relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000),

The 19 hearings this year were up from 13 last year and the most since 22 in 2018.

Dodgers’ Kershaw says he won’t play for United States n WBC

Associated PressFeb 17, 2023, 11:23 PM EST
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw says he won’t be pitching for the United States at the World Baseball Classic and called the situation “super disappointing.”

“Probably my last chance to get to do it, so I really wanted to do it, but it just didn’t work out for a number of reasons,” Kershaw told reporters Friday from the Dodgers’ spring training camp. “Disappointing, but that’s OK. I’ll be ready for the season. I’ll be ready to go.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn’t specify the reasons that would prevent him from participating. A replacement was not announced.

“There were some factors that were making it hard for me to play,” Kershaw said. “I tried to work it out on my own, tried to work it out with MLB, union, the team. Everybody worked hard to try to make it work. Just wasn’t able to.”

Kershaw, who turns 35 on March 19, added that Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been helpful throughout the process.

“Obviously it’s not the first choice of any team to let their guy play for somebody else, but they were great about it,” Kershaw said.

Kershaw signed a $20 million, one-year contract to return to the Dodgers this season. He went 12-3 with 2.28 ERA in 22 starts and had two stints on the injured list last season.

“We would have loved to have this future Hall of Famer on the mound for us,” U.S. general manager Tony Reagins said in a statement. “We now have to pivot and turn our focus toward the next man up.”