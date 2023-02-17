Dodgers’ Kershaw says he won’t play for United States n WBC

Associated PressFeb 17, 2023, 11:23 PM EST
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw says he won’t be pitching for the United States at the World Baseball Classic and called the situation “super disappointing.”

“Probably my last chance to get to do it, so I really wanted to do it, but it just didn’t work out for a number of reasons,” Kershaw told reporters Friday from the Dodgers’ spring training camp. “Disappointing, but that’s OK. I’ll be ready for the season. I’ll be ready to go.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn’t specify the reasons that would prevent him from participating. A replacement was not announced.

“There were some factors that were making it hard for me to play,” Kershaw said. “I tried to work it out on my own, tried to work it out with MLB, union, the team. Everybody worked hard to try to make it work. Just wasn’t able to.”

Kershaw, who turns 35 on March 19, added that Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been helpful throughout the process.

“Obviously it’s not the first choice of any team to let their guy play for somebody else, but they were great about it,” Kershaw said.

Kershaw signed a $20 million, one-year contract to return to the Dodgers this season. He went 12-3 with 2.28 ERA in 22 starts and had two stints on the injured list last season.

“We would have loved to have this future Hall of Famer on the mound for us,” U.S. general manager Tony Reagins said in a statement. “We now have to pivot and turn our focus toward the next man up.”

Rolen to enter Hall of Fame with Cards cap, McGriff no logo

Associated PressFeb 17, 2023, 11:22 PM EST
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Scott Rolen will have a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo.

Rolen, a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, played for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).

“I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis,” Rolen said in a statement issued by the Hall of Friday. “I am grateful to Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati for the opportunities given to me as a player, but more importantly, for how they embraced me and my family.”

McGriff, a five-time All-Star first baseman elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee in December, played for Toronto (1986-90), San Diego (1991-93), Atlanta (1993-97), Tampa Bay (1998-2001 and 2004), the Chicago Cubs (2001-02) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2003).

“In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame,” McGriff said in a statement, “we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start, Atlanta, where we won the World Series, and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego.”

Both will be inducted into the Hall on July 23.

Catfish Hunter (1987), Tony La Russa (2014), Greg Maddux (2014), Roy Halladay (2019) and Mike Mussina (2019) all have caps with no logos. While Yogi Berra (1972) has no logo because the head is tilted on his plaque, it appears he’s wearing New York Yankees pinstripes.