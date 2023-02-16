Seranthony Dominguez and Phillies agree to 2-year, $7.25M contract

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PHILADELPHIA — Right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a two-year, $7.25 million contract that avoided salary arbitration.

Dominguez gets $2.5 million this season and $4.25 million next year. The deal includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.

He had asked for a raise from $727,500 to $2.9 million when the sides swapped proposed arbitration salaries last month and the Phillies submitted $2.1 million

Dominguez had Tommy John surgery on July 30, 2020, and returned to a major league mound on the final day of the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old was 6-5 with a 3.00 and nine saves in career-high 54 relief appearances last year and held opponents to a .197 batting average. He was 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in nine postseason appearances for the NL champions, getting wins in the Division Series opener against Atlanta and the World Series opener against Houston.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Dominguez is 11-10 with 25 saves, a 3.14 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 135 games since beginning his big league career with the Phillies in 2018.

Dominguez would earn a $100,000 bonus for World Series MVP or winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, and $50,000 for finishing second or third for the Rivera/Hoffman award. Dominguez would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger or winning the League Championship Series MVP.