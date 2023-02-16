Michael Wacha finalizes deal with Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. — Right-hander Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract that guarantees $26 million over four seasons and could be worth $39 million over three years.
Wacha gets a $3.5 million signing bonus and a $4 million salary this year. San Diego must decide after this year’s World Series whether to exercise $16 million options for both 2024 and 2025.
If the Padres decline their options, Wacha would decide whether to exercise player options at $6.5 million for 2024 and $6 million for each of the following two years.
Wacha could earn $2 million in performance bonuses this year for starts and under any season of the player options: $500,000 each for 20 and 25 and $1 million for 30.
The 31-year-old was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. The Padres will be his fifth team. He spent his first seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was selected MVP of the 2013 NL Championship Series as a rookie. He also pitched for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays.
The Padres had been looking to add a starter and appear to be leaning toward starting the season with a six-man rotation. Wacha will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez and Seth Lugo.
PHILADELPHIA — Right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a two-year, $7.25 million contract that avoided salary arbitration.
Dominguez gets $2.5 million this season and $4.25 million next year. The deal includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.
He had asked for a raise from $727,500 to $2.9 million when the sides swapped proposed arbitration salaries last month and the Phillies submitted $2.1 million
Dominguez had Tommy John surgery on July 30, 2020, and returned to a major league mound on the final day of the 2021 season.
The 28-year-old was 6-5 with a 3.00 and nine saves in career-high 54 relief appearances last year and held opponents to a .197 batting average. He was 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in nine postseason appearances for the NL champions, getting wins in the Division Series opener against Atlanta and the World Series opener against Houston.
A native of the Dominican Republic, Dominguez is 11-10 with 25 saves, a 3.14 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 135 games since beginning his big league career with the Phillies in 2018.
Dominguez would earn a $100,000 bonus for World Series MVP or winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, and $50,000 for finishing second or third for the Rivera/Hoffman award. Dominguez would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger or winning the League Championship Series MVP.