DENVER – Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black agreed to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday that goes through the 2024 season.
Black is 417-453 with Colorado since he was hired before the 2017 season. He’s third in franchise wins behind Clint Hurdle (534) and Don Baylor (440).
The team has made the postseason twice under Black’s leadership.
Colorado was 68-94 last season, 43 games behind the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rockies added Hensley Meulens as hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer as third base and infield coach.
The Rockies didn’t make major offseason moves. Instead, they’re banking on a bounce-back season from outfielder Kris Bryant, who was limited to 42 games due to injuries.
Before joining Colorado, the 65-year-old Black spent nine years as manager of the San Diego Padres, where he had a 649-713 mark.
Overall, he has a 1,066-1,166 record and is one of five active major leagues managers with 1,000 victories, joined by Dusty Baker (2,093), Terry Francona (1,874), Buck Showalter (1,652) and Bob Melvin (1,435).
A left-handed pitcher during his playing days, Black won a World Series title with the Kansas City Royals in 1985.
PEORIA, Ariz. — Right-hander Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract that guarantees $26 million over four seasons and could be worth $39 million over three years.
Wacha gets a $3.5 million signing bonus and a $4 million salary this year. San Diego must decide after this year’s World Series whether to exercise $16 million options for both 2024 and 2025.
If the Padres decline their options, Wacha would decide whether to exercise player options at $6.5 million for 2024 and $6 million for each of the following two years.
Wacha could earn $2 million in performance bonuses this year for starts and under any season of the player options: $500,000 each for 20 and 25 and $1 million for 30.
The 31-year-old was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. The Padres will be his fifth team. He spent his first seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was selected MVP of the 2013 NL Championship Series as a rookie. He also pitched for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays.
The Padres had been looking to add a starter and appear to be leaning toward starting the season with a six-man rotation. Wacha will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Nick Martinez and Seth Lugo.