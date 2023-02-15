Rangers hold deGrom out of first spring workout with tightness

Feb 15, 2023
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was held out of the first spring training workout for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday because their top free-agent acquisition felt some tightness in his left side.

Each of deGrom’s past two seasons with the New York Mets were shortened substantially by injuries, but Rangers general manager Chris Young insisted the decision to hold out deGrom was precautionary. It was an unusually chilly day in Arizona and some fields were slick from overnight rain.

“It’s as much about it being Day 1 of spring training as anything,” Young said. “He’s been throwing. His arm feels great.”

Young said deGrom, who signed a $185 million, five-year deal in December, wanted to participate in the first workout of spring training. The GM said deGrom has already thrown about six bullpens. He felt tightness after his latest bullpen a few days ago.

“Nothing major, but having him come in today with the weather conditions, I made the decision that we’re going to hold him off from throwing for a day or two until we can treat him and things return to normal,” said Young, a former big league pitcher. “We wanted to make sure that we play things slowly.”

The 34-year-old deGrom spent the first nine years of his big league career with the Mets.

Before missing the final three months of the 2021 season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, he had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings.

The right-hander was then shut down late in spring training last year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula and didn’t make his first big-league start until Aug. 2. He went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA over 64 1/3 innings in 11 starts, then opted out of a $30.5 million deal to become a free agent for the first time.

DeGrom is 82-57 with a 2.52 ERA and 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 career innings.

Clevinger reports as MLB probes domestic violence charges

Feb 15, 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Mike Clevinger has reported to the Chicago White Sox for spring training, joining his new team amid an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball into allegations of domestic violence.

Clevinger addressed the team, apologizing for being a distraction on the first day of camp. The pitcher also told reporters he is confident he will be exonerated.

“I trust the process from MLB, I really do,” Clevinger said Wednesday. “I think there’s a reason I’m sitting in front of you today. I’m just asking everyone to wait before they rush to judgment. Wait until the actual facts are out there, wait until there’s actual evidence, and then make your decision on who you think I am.”

The 32-year-old Clevinger finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December. MLB’s probe predates his agreement with the White Sox.

Chicago general manager Rick Hahn told reporters the team’s “only option” was to allow the right-hander to come to camp while awaiting results of MLB’s investigation. He said the team “can get better” in how it vets potential additions.

“The longer answer is, without anyone having violated the confidentiality of the policy, we weren’t going to find this information out,” Hahn said, “and the fact of the matter is is that the confidentiality element of the policy is essential for it to function properly.”

In an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Olivia Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”

“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger “threw chew spit on our baby.”

The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead has.